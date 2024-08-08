Critics Have Seen Cuckoo, And They Agree The ‘Trippy, Deranged’ Horror Movie’s Title Is Quite Appropriate
Euphoria's Hunter Schafer stars.
We’re still a couple of months away from the official start of spooky season, but there are plenty of upcoming horror movies and thrillers to keep you uncomfortable during your trip to the theater. Director Tilman Singer's Cuckoo is among those, and according to critics who have screened the movie ahead of its August 9 release date, it might be one of the stranger theatrical experiences you’ll have this year.
Cuckoo stars Hunter Schafer, who has accepted multiple other roles as we wait for the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3. In this movie, she plays Gretchen, an angsty teen forced to move to the German Alps with her father (Marton Csokas), his new wife (Jessica Henwick) and their young daughter to live at a resort run by Dan Stevens’ mysterious Herr König. Let’s see what critics are saying.
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times rates it 3 out of 4 stars, praising Hunter Schafer’s first performance in a leading role as “funny, empathetic, powerful and resolute.” Of the movie overall, the critic says:
Adam Graham of the Detroit News gives Cuckoo a "B," calling the movie a “trippy, deranged, time-glitching mind-bender” that ratchets up the crazy and manages to keep viewers absorbed, even though it doesn’t always make sense. Graham continues:
Lindsey Bahr of the Associated Press gives it 2.5 stars out of 4, saying that while she finds the movie’s big reveals a little “underwhelming,” this project from writer/director Tilman Singer is well worth the watch. Dan Stevens especially impresses with a performance that’s described as “wonderfully sinister” and “off-kilter.” Rarely is it a bad thing when a horror leans into style, Bahr writes, and Cuckoo fully commits. The critic continues:
Reuben Baron of Looper rates the “supremely strange” movie 6 out of 10, with the critic struggling to decipher the film’s two big secrets to determine what happens and what it means (if anything). In the end, the critic is left with “mixed and neutral” impressions of Cuckoo, writing:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics says Tilman Singer delivers on the title, with many different meanings of “cuckoo” making their way into the “wildly incoherent” flick. While the momentum stalls in the second act, according to the critic, the final stretch delivers “maximum freakishness.” Hopson writes:
While many critics express confusion and uncertainty about what exactly they experienced, their general impressions appear to be positive. Overall Cuckoo has been declared Certified Fresh with a 79% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
If you want to see what all the craziness is about, you can catch the film in theaters starting on Friday, August 9. Be sure to check out our 2024 movie release schedule to see what else is coming soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.