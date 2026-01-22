‘Artificial Stupidity.’ Critics Have Seen Mercy, And They’re Not Holding Back On Chris Pratt’s A.I. Thriller
Going to the movies this weekend?
Artificial intelligence has always been a ripe subject to stage a movie around, and it’s never been more relevant than right now. One upcoming 2026 movie Mercy introduces an interesting premise, when a detective accused of murdering his wife has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an advanced A.I. before it decides his fate. Critics have seen the sci-fi action thriller, and they’re saying it felt like they were the ones being held captive.
Chris Pratt plays Chris Raven, the accused detective, and he’s joined by Rebecca Ferguson as the A.I. Judge Maddox — Raven's judge, jury and potential executioner. In CinemaBlend’s review of Mercy, Eric Eisenberg says the plot “doesn’t make a lick of goddamn sense,” and without that foundation, the film can’t produce anything insightful or even fun. He rates the movie 1.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Artificial intelligence? More like “artificial stupidity,” according to the Daily Beast’s Nick Schager. The critic is declaring Mercy the “worst movie of 2026,” which is a bold statement to make in mid-January. But watching people watch screens is boring, and the mystery plays out with a frustrating half-heartedness, Schager says, continuing:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN gives the movie a “Bad” 4 out of 10, saying it squanders its good ideas. It’s also rough to adjust your eyes to all of the different windows popping up in different planes of focus, the critic writes — especially if you see the film in 3D. Adlakha says of Mercy:
Frank Scheck of THR says that with Chris Pratt strapped to a chair for most of the movie, Mercy is about as fun as watching 90 minutes of surveillance footage. So many low-res videos make a car chase scene near the end a welcome sight, Scheck says, and audiences will definitely be left in need of a digital detox. As for the leads’ performances, Pratt is hampered by his character’s circumstances, as the critic writes:
It’s not all bad, though. Eli Friedberg of Slant gives the upcoming action flick 2.5 stars out of 4, saying Mercy poses interesting questions about privacy, policing and (of course) artificial intelligence, all while capturing the familiar anxiety of doomscrolling. Friedberg posits:
Critics as a whole don’t seem to be buying into the screenlife sci-fi thriller, with the movie earning just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, if this plot seems intriguing to you, or you never miss a chance to see Chris Pratt on the big screen — no matter how sedentary he may be — you can catch Mercy in theaters starting Friday, January 23. (Also, don’t miss that Parks and Recreation cameo!)
