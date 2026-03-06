Thousands Of People Liked Megan Fox’s Cheeky Response After A Fan Called Out Her Racy Pics

Megan Fox made a triumphant return to Instagram this week — posting thirst traps for the first time in more than a year. Millions of people double-tapped the actress’s post, in which she posed pants-free in a black top, thong and sky-high platform heels. Machine Gun Kelly even weighed in with a flirty comment, but that wasn’t the only reaction fans took notice of. So, after someone called her out for the racy pics, Fox responded with her own A+ comment.

It’s been more than a year since Megan Fox wiped her Instagram profile in December 2024, amidst her breakup with MGK, which came just weeks after the couple announced they were having a baby. After such a long time — and with the images being so flawless — it seems some fans couldn’t even believe their eyes, as one commented:

This isn't Megan. This is a Clone.

Look, in today’s world of deepfakes and A.I., I think it’s great that we’re questioning the authenticity of things we see on the Internet. Also, the audacity of the Jennifer’s Body actress looking this perfect — less than a year after giving birth to her and MGK’s “celestial seed,” no less — gives this “clone” theory just the tiniest bit of weight.

Or maybe not.

Megan Fox hit the comments to set the record straight with, as always, the most iconic response, writing:

bitch a clone could never

Points were made. Megan Fox’s followers showed their support for the non-clone, with her comment garnering over 70,000 likes.

I’m not sure how serious the fan was in their doubt about Megan Fox’s identity. I want to joke about how difficult it would be to find someone who looked like the Transformers star AND who could walk in those ridiculous heels, but today there’s just no telling. Just look at the Jim Carrey body double theories!

It’s not like celebrity clone accusations are new, anyway, with one example being Laguna Beach’s Kristin Cavallari saying she believes Britney Spears and Kanye West have been replaced by look-alikes. Either way, I hope Megan Fox’s comment puts any doubt to rest, and I’ll be on the lookout for a follow-up post coming soon. You know, as proof.

As I mentioned earlier, though, that wasn’t the only comment that caught people’s attention. Machine Gun Kelly’s flirty response to photos — “stoked i have your phone number” — has fans wondering if there’s something more than co-parenting going on between the exes.

After Megan Fox gave birth to Saga Blade Fox-Baker in March 2025, Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) was reportedly living with Fox, but apparently only to help out with the baby. He allegedly had hopes of reconciling his relationship with Fox, but a source said recently that’s unlikely to happen.

However, when it comes to these twin flames, I’d never say never. We’ll just have to keep our eyes out for more updates (or photos) from this 100% not-a-clone Megan Fox.