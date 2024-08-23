Critics Have Seen The Crow Remake, And It's Being Called A 'Lifeless' And 'Pointless' Goth Superhero Flick
Time to smear the black eyeliner.
As we look ahead to this weekend in new 2024 movies, we may have a dud on our hands with The Crow remake. Just ahead of the adaptation landing in theaters Thursday night, Lionsgate Films lifted the embargo for the Bill Skarsgård-led flick, and critics are not happy with the long-awaited reimagining of James O’Barr’s comic.
Let’s start things off with CinemaBlend’s The Crow review. Our very own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie a dismal 1.5 out of 5 stars, and scratched his head regarding why the remake was even on the books to be made for so long. In his words:
Rupert Sanders’ version of The Crow comes after years and years of Hollywood attempting to bring the character back to the screen following Brandon Lee’s iconic outing in the 1994 movie. In the past, actors such as Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling and James McAvoy were all reportedly in the running to be part of prior remakes before this version got off the ground in 2022. After all this time, critics are overall confused about the reason why The Crow was even resurrected. As The Guardian wrote:
Certainly there was going to be comparisons between Skarsgård and Lee as The Crow no matter what, but these thoughts on the remake make it sound like the new release isn’t much fun to experience in theaters. As Rolling Stone quipped about the movie:
It's funny how two critics likened the movie to a perfume commercial, isn’t it? The core plot of the movie is about a murdered musician who is resurrected to avenge his own death and that of his fiancée, played by FKA Twigs. Slashfilm also called the movie “lifeless” when speaking about it as well. As written:
While it’s clear that The Crow did not impress most critics (the movie has already debuted with a 13% Rotten Tomatoes score as of this writing), one critic with Collider has shared a different take on the film. The writer, who notes loving movies like Underworld, Hellboy, Blade and Queen of the Damned (all of the 1990s and 2000s), appreciated the movie for emulating the emo melodrama she was nostalgic for a new generation. As she put it:
Even so, she couldn’t fully endorse the movie for having “shoddy world-building” and “narrative plot holes.” Perhaps there’s still time for The Crow to earn a cult following, but for now, these first words about the movie make it sound like it might be better left skipped.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
May we direct you to Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice, which critics had a great time with? Both The Crow and Blink Twice are the latest new movies to arrive in theaters this weekend as the summer movie season soon comes to an end.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.