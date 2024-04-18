Critics Have Seen The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, And Opinions Are Mixed About Guy Ritchie’s WWII Action-Comedy
The movie hits theaters on April 19.
Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie have re-teamed for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, nearly a decade after collabing on the 2015 spy flick The Man from U.N.C.L.E. This time, the story that the actor and director are telling is based on the real events of Winston Churchill’s World War II special ops mission Operation Postmaster. The book-to-screen adaptation hits theaters on Friday, April 19, and critics are having mixed feelings about the action comedy.
First reactions to the film were mostly positive, though critics found a few bones to pick. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Mike Reyes says Guy Ritchie definitely leans more into the entertainment aspect of it all, even at the expense of historical accuracy (though he doesn’t dilute the importance of that, either). Reyes gives the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, calling it “fast, fierce, fascist-fighting fun.” He writes:
Matt Donato of IGN agrees, and while the critic admits there are some missteps, it’s unmistakably a Guy Ritchie film that’s overall plucky, punchy, and quite entertaining. Donato gives the movie a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable says the movie is bursting with “sensational slaughter scenes, chaotic charisma, and charged suspense,” however Guy Ritchie struggles with tone throughout the 2-hour runtime, and despite a high body count, the conservative amount of bloodshed makes The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare feel ultimately tame in comparison to Inglourious Basterds. Puchko writes:
Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com gives the movie 2 out of 4 stars, saying that anyone who wants to enjoy this movie should throw what they know of World War II history out of the window. While there's some to be derives from the action and killings, there’s not as much banter as the critic would have liked. In Kenny’s words:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast is also left wanting after watching The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, calling the film a “World War Snooze.” Guy Ritchie provides neither scenarios that would make us care about the movie’s plot of characters nor the boisterous banter that would keep audiences interested. The critic writes:
The critics seem mixed on Guy Ritchie’s latest effort, and while many of them find the historical action comedy entertaining enough for its Nazi slaughter, many were also underwhelmed by the dialogue and tonal waffling. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare holds a 72% from 51 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, so we’ll have to see what audiences say after they have the chance to see it in theaters.
The film starring Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson opens in theaters on Friday, April 19, and you can get a jump on your next trip to the movies as well by checking out our 2024 movie release calendar.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.