Even Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Have Been Trolling Her Since She Joined Netflix’s Star Search
This could get brutal.
So many big celebrities appeared on the original run of Star Search, including Adam Sandler, Destiny’s Child, the Backstreet Boys, Usher and more. So it makes sense that the series would be revived for the 2026 TV schedule in hopes of discovering even more talent. Chrissy Teigen was one of the celebrity judges tapped to provide feedback on the acts, and it turns out her children have been getting in on the fun, too, trolling their mom with Star Search’s own rating system.
Anthony Anderson served as the host of the Star Search reboot, which allowed Netflix subscription holders to vote live for the singers, comedians, magicians and other talented contestants, grading their acts on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Along with Chrissy Teigen, Jelly Roll and Sarah Michelle Gellar also gave scores, which apparently has served as inspiration to Teigen and John Legend’s children. She told People:
I can definitely see how watching their mom rate talent acts on Star Search would inspire her kids to share their own opinions in such a way around the house. Chrissy Teigen shares four children with John Legend — Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti, 3, and Wren, 2 — and the littles sound more like Jelly Roll, throwing out 5 stars for any and all reasons.
Luna and Miles, meanwhile, apparently have more discerning tastes, particularly when it comes to Chrissy Teigen’s skills in the kitchen. She said:
Her kiddos are still young enough that they’re probably brutally honest, so if she’s avoided the 3s, I’d say she’s doing pretty dang good. It’s not just her cooking, though, that has earned Chrissy Teigen the respect of her progeny. Seeing her on TV — just like they see their father John Legend serving as a coach on The Voice — has earned her some esteem. She continued:
Even if Star Search hasn’t been able to compete with America’s Got Talent or The Voice, I love that Chrissy Teigen’s kids have gotten to see her in this position of power, and while they may be trolling her at home by using the star system, I think it’s pretty cool that they’re emulating her.
We’ll have to see if Star Search earns a Season 2 or if it will be yet another Netflix show canceled after one season.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
