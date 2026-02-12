Yes, Chris Hemsworth Did Have To 'Bribe' His Daughter To Work On Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth accomplished the ultimate Take Your Daughter to Work day when his daughter India, was cast in Thor: Love and Thunder. Of course, once you’re part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no telling where you might show up, and while India was apparently quite excited to return for the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday when she signed on, by the time filming began she felt differently.

Chris Hemsworth recently appeared on The View and was asked about the experience of filming with his daughter. While he clearly loved the experience, she initially was less than excited, which Hemsworth chalked up to his daughter being a bit older than she was last time around. He said…

This time around, she’s like, ‘Yeah, I want to be in the movie, I want to be in the movie.’ And she’s now 13, she’s a teenager, so a bit different than when we shot the other one. And she walks on set, she’s like ‘How long is this gonna take?’ I was like ‘We haven’t even started.’ And then we go and do the first take, a big wide shot, and she’s like ‘Are we done?’ And we’re like, ‘No, we have another two or three days.’ [She’s like] ‘Oh, god,’ just this angsty teenage attitude. She kept going back to the tent or sitting in her chair.

Two or three days of work on a movie set isn’t a lot, all things considered, so we can say that Love’s role in Avengers: Doomsday won’t be too big. However, it seems even that long was just too much for India, which, despite being part of what is sure to be the biggest film on the 2026 movie schedule, wanted to be anywhere else.

Things got so bad that India was apparently refusing to go to set, frustrated that everybody else was being paid to be there, while she wasn’t. Which is when Dad let her in on the fact that she was getting paid, which apparently changed things a bit. He continued…

And in the end, I had to bribe her to come onto set. She’s like, ‘I’m not coming! I’m not even getting paid! What am I even doing here?’ And I go, ‘You are getting paid.’ She goes, ‘Really? You didn’t tell me that.’

I think Chris Hemsworth has been keeping secrets from his daughter because if India didn’t realize she was getting paid for Avengers: Doomsday, does she know she got paid for Thor: Love and Thunder? If she was paid last time, she would assume she would be paid this time. She must have been paid for the previous movie, right? I think Dad never told his kid she made money. I hope that cash got put away for college or something.

Apparently, getting paid for her work wasn’t quite enough on its own to get her to come to set. She wanted more, and apparently, tickets to a Billie Eilish concert were part of the deal. That said, India also did what anybody receiving an unexpected windfall would do: she figured out where to blow the cash. Hemsworth said…

She races motorbikes, ride motorbikes, and she was like ‘Well, can I afford that motorbike I wanted?’ I was like, ‘You possibly could.’ So, slight negotiation, off she went.

The Avengers: Doomsday teaser with Thor and Love was the one of the set that got me the most excited for Avengers: Doomsday. I honestly can’t wait to see where the story goes for these characters. I’m certainly glad Chris Hemsworth was able to get his daughter to go to work.