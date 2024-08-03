Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Every Woman Ever Admitting To A Big Tom Cruise Crush, But She Has An In With Glen Powell

Twisters had an exceptional opening weekend at the box office and has received rave reviews in the couple weeks since its release. Meanwhile, off-screen, the cast has kept us well fed with content as they continue their press tour. Between viral Tik Tok dances and silly BTS stories about Christmas shopping and more, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell have quickly become the internet’s new favorite bestie duo. The two recently sat down for a fun segment, during which Edgar-Jones declared herself to be one of the many women with a crush on Tom Cruise. And, thankfully for her, she has an in via Powell.

The Twisters co-stars put their best friends knowledge to the test for Hot Ones Versus, in which Daisy Edgar-Jones asked Glen Powell to guess her celebrity crush. After asking some leading questions, the Anyone But You star was able to lock in that it was an older actor. And then, for the obvious question, he asked if this actor is still hot. And, with an enthusiastic nod, the Normal People actress confirmed that to be true, big time. Powell's guess, Leonardo DiCaprio, was close but not quite. Needless to say, Edgar-Jones didn't hold back when naming the Mummy star as the answer, and she made a request of her co-star:

It’s Tom Cruise. … So hook me up. Give him a call.

And the Set It Up actor could indeed “just call Tom up.” That's because this recently released disaster film was not Glen Powell’s first rodeo when it came to shooting a sequel for a classic blockbuster. The 35-year-old actor worked alongside Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick, and Cruise and Powell are good friends now. The Mission Impossible actor even showed up to the Twisters premiere to support his "Hangman." And, now that I know the Risky Business star is Daisy Edgar-Jones’ longtime crush, I wonder if they were introduced at the premiere. I just hope she kept her cool if she met him, unlike when she first saw him on screen:

I watched Top Gun, the original, and I didn’t know what to expect. And I think it was actually my sexual awakening. Something about him in that plane – I giggled hysterically for about two hours. My mom and dad didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t sit still. I was so excited by Tom Cruise.

But, honestly, I can’t even blame her. I definitely had a similar reaction the first time I watched Top Gun -- or really any old Tom Cruise movie. And I think that’s almost like a rite of passage for most women. I mean, Cruise is more than an action star , people! He’s also a pretty face and a damn good actor, too. There’s just something about seeing young Cruise in a suit or a military uniform, or even just shaking up cocktails that really does you in. And, according to the Where the Crawdads Sing star, he’s still got it.

I would actually go as far as to say Glen Powell might just be the Tom Cruise of his generation. Not only does he have the looks, but he’s proven that he has incredible acting range. The Hitman actor is one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities right now, but he’s already proven he has longevity, and it seems Cruise agrees . I can’t wait to see these two in the hoped-for Top Gun 3, which Powell has teased. And perhaps Glen Powell will bring his Twisters co-star to set for a proper introduction…

Speaking of the latter film, you can check out Twisters -- one of the biggest flicks on 2024 movie schedule -- in theaters now. And those who want to check out their crush Mr. Cruise in the Top Gun movies can stream both of them with a Paramount+ subscription.