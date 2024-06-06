Dakota Johnson's Moonily Gazing Into Chris Evans' Eyes In Set Photos For Their Rom-Com, But I'm More Obsessed With Her 'Fit

When it comes to what we know about Celine Song’s Materialists , the most exciting detail revolves around the fact that Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal will be leading the cast of this rom-com. We also know that production is in full swing in New York City as Johnson and Evans have been spotted filming on multiple occasions. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very here for the images of the two gazing longingly into each others’ eyes. However, what I’m really obsessed with is the leading actress’ incredible fit.

(Image credit: Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Dakota Johnson And Chris Evans Were Photographed On The Set Of Materialists

Over the month, Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have been photographed in New York City while filming Materialists. The project is projected to come out on the 2025 movie schedule, and this image of the two actors above shows me that we’re in for a treat! Their gazing into each other’s eyes seems quite romantic, and from this photo alone I can feel their chemistry.

The rom-com is written and directed by Celine Song – who wrote and directed the beloved A24 film Past Lives – so you know we’re in for a thought-provoking and likely emotional story.

The film follows a matchmaker who gets into complicated relationships with two men. Along with Johnson and Evans, Pedro Pascal is set to star in the movie too, which will round out the “toxic love triangle” cited in the movie’s synopsis on Mubi .

Having seen Song’s directorial debut Past Lives, I’m sure this story will be rich in complexity, and with it being labeled as a rom-com, I can’t wait to see her sense of humor shine through. Plus, if these photos prove anything, this cast is putting in the work, and they’re doing it in fashion.

I’m Obsessed With Dakota Johnson’s Floral Fit

Between the New York City setting and Johnson’s fun, casual, floral looks, I’m loving the vibe of this movie already. As I’ve written about in the past, I really hope florals become a trend this summer, and I think the 50 Shades of Grey actress could help make that happen.

As you can see in the photo of her looking into Chris Evans’ eyes, she’s rocking a black floral dress with pink and white flowers. The top features two spaghetti straps that tie around her shoulders, and all around it’s a lovely summer fit.

What makes it even better is it's an attainable summer outfit. Sometimes, we write about high fashion that is not reasonable or affordable for most people to wear. However, Dakota Johnson’s outfit is so easy to recreate, and honestly, I want to. I’m legit thinking of picking up a dress like this one:

Adding to the look, the actress is rocking a simple grey sweater tied around her waist and black Converse.

All around, the outfit is perfect for the summer in the city (or anywhere really), and I’m obsessed with it.

Between these fun set photos we’ve been getting and the peeks into the aesthetic of Song’s film, I’m already starting to think we’re in for a great A24 movie ! While the movie’s star’s casual and fun fashion in the film has me obsessed, I’m also excited about the prospect that this could be one of Dakota Johnson’s best performances .