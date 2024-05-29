Alexandra Daddario And Mindy Kaling Just Wore The Sweetest Floral Dresses, And It's The Perfect Trend For Summer

At the 2024 Met Gala, we saw so many stars stun in floral or garden-inspired looks. For example, Jennifer Lopez rocked a silver see-through number, while Zendaya wore a sleek peacock-colored dress and a black gown with a hat made of flowers. Alexandra Daddario and Mindy Kaling were also there, donning wonderful looks that fit The Garden of Time theme, and now they’re bringing the florals into the summer, and I love it.

(Image credit: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

Alexandra Daddario Went To The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco In A Lovely Yellow And White Dress

Alexandra Daddario was living the high life in Monaco, and she was doing it in style. The White Lotus star is known for embracing trends, like the sheer one , in her own way, and now she’s hopefully helping florals make a comeback.

Along with going all in on black bikini summer , the actress is hopping on the flower-based trend this season as she posted a round-up from the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on her Instagram . Along with videos of the race and images of the yachts, she shared some photos of the gorgeous yellow dress she wore on race day, as you can see in the image above.

She appeared to be there with the brand Tag Heuer (she’s an ambassador for the luxury watch company), and she posed for selfies with Nicholas Galitzine and Kelsey Merritt.

However, what I can’t take my eyes off is that gorgeous yellow dress – which has pockets, might I add. I love the white base and how it contrasts with the bright yellow flowers and deep green leaves, plus she gets bonus points for the fact that her VIP badge matches the fit.

Honestly, the ensemble mixed with the event just screams summer!

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Mindy Kaling Rocked A Gorgeous Off-The-Shoulder Pink And Whtie Floral Gown

Do you know who else was embracing florals for summer recently? Mindy Kaling. The actress showed up to the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts on May 15 looking fresh in her flowery dress. While her Met Gala look took florals in an avante-garde direction, this fit from her was classic.

Mindy Kaling wore a wonderful midi-length dress to the event that featured pink and red flowers with deep green leaves on a white background. It also featured an off-the-shoulder moment with spaghetti straps, making the top of the look super unique. She paired it with some black pumps, and overall, she showed up ready for business.

While at this Warner Bros. event, Kaling spoke about the upcoming season of Sex Lives of College Girls, per Deadline , and her look was perfect for both it and summer.

Last summer, we saw The Mindy Project star in some on-trend swimsuits , and now we get to see her in these lovely floral dresses. All around, it’s just further proof that Mindy Kaling is a fashion queen.

Overall, both Alexandra Daddario and Mindy Kaling looked fun and fresh in their floral dresses, and now I’m really hoping this sweet look will become a trend.