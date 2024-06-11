Dakota Johnson Just Wore The Prettiest Sheer Look On The Street, And It’s Perfect For Summer

Dakota Johnson is best known for starring in movies like Fifty Shades of Gray, Bad Times at the El Royale and The Peanut Butter Falcon. However, she’s also established herself as a bit of a fashionista, as she’s sported some truly sleek looks in her time. One such trend that she’s gotten in on here and there is the sheer look, which has become quite popular amongst Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars. As the summer season rolls around, Johnson donned yet another pretty see-through fit while on the street. And it’s honestly the perfect ensemble for this time of the year.

The 34-year-old actress was out and about in New York when some snapshots of her were captured. At the time, she was sporting a fit that came courtesy of Gucci, per her stylist’s Instagram story. Her ensemble consisted of a white blouse, which was complimented by a goldenrod skirt. And, with this sheer ensemble, the star’s two-piece undergarment fit was more than visible. Overall, this is a fit that screams, “Summer is nearly here, and I’m soaking in the warm weather.” Check out her outfit for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

I’m not sure just how hot it was in the Big Apple at the time, but I can say that Dakota Johnson herself was downright sizzling. What also added to her look were the slingback kitten heels as well as the rimless sunglasses. She’s certainly a lady who knows how to make a fashion statement, and I wouldn’t be surprised if others follow her lead when it comes to dressing for the summer.

As previously alluded to, this isn’t the first time the A-lister has gotten in on the see-through trend. Earlier this year, the actress went fully sheer for her Saturday Night Live afterparty, which was held after she hosted the show. She also broke out the look while promoting her superhero movie, Madame Web. She wore a stunning sequined fit while at the event (where co-star Sydney Sweeney also dazzled in a spider-esque dress.) Of course, when mentioning these stellar outfits, one also has to shout out the Social Network alum’s stylist, Kate Young, for coordinating them.

Dakota Johnson wasn’t just in New York to serve looks, though, as she had also been filming a new movie in the state. She was shooting Materialists, an upcoming romantic comedy centered around a match-maker, her former boyfriend and businessman. The film will see Johnson star alongside the likes of Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Production began this past April and reportedly wrapped just last week, with Pascal celebrating by sharing photos of him and his co-stars. The rom-com is written and directed by Celine Song (of Past Lives fame) and, as of this writing, A24 has yet to announce a release date for it.

As for what the Lost Daughter star plans to work on next, that remains to be seen. There’s certainly a fair chance, though, that over the next few months, she may take some time to enjoy what the summer has to offer. With such a sweet sheer look, I’d say she’s already dressing perfectly for it, and I’d expect to see even more fine fits from her as the season heats up.

Those who’d like to see Dakota Johnson on the big screen, can check out her latest film, Daddio, which opens in theaters on June 28 as part of the 2024 movie schedule . And know that Madame Web is also streaming for Netflix subscribers .