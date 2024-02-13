Fans Can't Stop Talking About Dakota Johnson's Sheer Sequined Madame Web Look, But I'm Obsessed With Sydney Sweeney's Spider Dress

Dakota Johnson has been wearing a lot of on-the-nose netted outfits for Madame Web ’s press run . The Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ latest superhero film was no exception, as Johnson sported another sequined netted look to nod at her famous comic character. While a lot of people are talking about the sheer number, I’m actually more enamored with the rest of the Madame Web cast -- in particular, Sydney Sweeney’s complimentary black look.

A lot of the comments this morning I’ve seen have really had to do with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress’ flashy and unexpected number. On Instagram, fan comments ranged from thoughts like, “50 shades of Dakota,” to the punny “I got caught in her web” to simple and appreciative adjectives like “stunning.”

Meanwhile, however, it seems as if the ladies in the film had stylists who coordinated, as Sweeney is also giving web vibes at the top of her black sleeveless number. Johnson’s dress was Gucci, while Sydney Sweeney opted for a look from Oscar De La Renta.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euphoria star has been on the red carpet a lot lately thanks to the release of her rom-com with Glen Powell Anyone But You’s global success. Given Sweeney’s sheer looks and more have made headlines in the recent past, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised I’m so into her latest outfit. She’s spoken before about having a hard time finding red carpet dresses due to the size of her chest, but she seems to always manage to find something in a flattering fit. When you are a size that’s a bit different than the Hollywood norm, this is more of a feat than you might guess.

It wasn’t just Johnson and Sweeney who dressed on theme for Madame Web. The two other leading ladies in the film, Isabella Merced and Celeste O’Connor, also opted for dresses giving the illusion of a web print. Merced’s was a vintage Versace dress while O’Connor’s was the sole leading lady in bright red; her look very much had a flapper vibe, but also presented with the web-like structure as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)