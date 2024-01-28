Dakota Johnson Went Fully Sheer For Her SNL Afterparty Look, And I'm Obsessed With All The Sequins

Dakota Johnson returned to Saturday Night Live this week, hosting alongside musical guest Justin Timberlake, and while the episode gave us plenty of chuckle-worthy moments — including Jimmy Fallon’s return for another segment of “The Barry Gibb Talk Show” — it was her afterparty look that held my attention. The Madame Web star gave us anouther sheer look likes ones she’s rocked several times over the past year, as that has been among the hottest trends in celebrity fashion, and I am obsessed with the sequin moment.

After opening the show in a gorgeous black Tom Ford jumpsuit, Dakota Johnson kept with the black theme for the post-episode festivities, rocking a see-through dress that sparkled from top to bottom with black sequins. Check out the look below.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

The vertical sparkling design suited the actress perfectly, as did her wavy brown locks, which fell casually over her shoulders. Dakota Johnson complemented the outfit with a black feathery stole jacket for the Saturday Night Live afterparty, where she was joined by her mom Melanie Griffith — after making nepo-baby jokes with SNL comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy — as well as her ex-stepfather Antonio Banderas and Demi Moore (per People ), among plenty of other famous faces.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

This was not the first time the Fifty Shades of Grey star rocked the sheer look. Last May, Dakota Johnson showed us another see-through black dress while working with Gucci in South Korea, pairing a barely there slip over stunning black lace. Then in September she lightened things up with a knitted off-white maxi dress, giving full ‘70s vibes while promoting her film Daddio at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

When you consider these fashion moments courtesy of Dakota Johnson, it’s not hard to see why the sheer trend has endured in Hollywood. Ever since Florence Pugh “terrified” people by showing her nipples underneath a see-through Valentino in Summer 2022, celebrities have been baring it all with their red-carpet looks. In January alone we’ve seen Kylie Jenner go sheer for Jean Paul Gaultier’s show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, and Selena Gomez’s see-through Oscar De La Renta was one of the most eye-catching ensembles at the 75th Emmy Awards .

Simply put, Dakota Johnson did it again, pulling off the sheer trend — and a number of other great looks — as she fulfilled her duties as one of Saturday Night Live ’s Season 49 hosts . The actress is set to star in Madame Web, which per the 2024 movie release calendar will hit theaters on February 14. The trailer has confused some folks, as it appears to turn Spider-Man into a killer , and even the creator of the Madame Web comic didn’t seem too happy with the first look.