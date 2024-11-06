Daniel Craig Had A Blunt Three-Word Response When Asked Who Should Replace Him As Bond

Ever since it was confirmed that Daniel Craig would be stepping down as the cinematic James Bond, the world has wondered who the next 007 will be. While we still have no idea when the next James Bond movie is coming, we know there will be one, and the list of rumored and potential choices for the super spy is quite impressive. But Daniel Craig is not worrying about it at all.

Craig has found a new franchise with Rian Johnson’s Benoit Blanc mysteries and he stars in the new film Queer. Alongside his co-star Drew Starkey, Variety asked Craig who he would like to pass the mantle of James Bond to, and he gave a very clear answer, it's not a question he has considered at all Craig said simply…

I don't care.

Daniel Craig has moved on. The man who once said he’s rather slit his writs than play James Bond again (though he would eventually return one more time after saying that), is truly done. And he’s not even thinking about the future of the role because it just doesn’t matter to him.

To be fair, even if Daniel Craig did have somebody that he thought would make a good James Bond, he likely wouldn’t say. That sort of endorsement would instantly push that person to the top of the list, and make them a strong contender even if the actual producers of the Bond franchise didn’t want them.

When somebody is eventually chosen to play James Bond Daniel Craig will be asked by everybody what he thinks of the choice. He may even have an opinion at that point, though whether or not he even says anything in public is an open question. Craig himself has only ever said that he thinks the role should be open to non-white actors, though he and others have stopped short of saying James Bond could be a woman as many have hoped.

(Image credit: MGM)

It’s been three years since No Time to Die, the final Bond movie from Daniel Craig. And while there have been plenty of rumors regarding who might be the next James Bond, including rumors that the choice has already been made, nothing has been officially announced. It certainly doesn’t look like anybody is in a hurry to get to work on a movie even though the franchise is incredibly successful, which means there's box office money just sitting on the table. Two years ago we were told a new Bond movie was probably two years away. Obviously, that hasn't happened.

While there’s no indication that a new Bond will be announced soon, with every passing day the odds of it happening go up slightly. At some point, we will have a new James Bond and a new James Bond movie to enjoy. Daniel Craig will probably enjoy going to see it without having to be in it.