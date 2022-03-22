Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Girlfriend Erin Darke Meeting The Lost City Co-Stars After Walking On The Red Carpet With Her For The First Time In Years

Being the star of one of the biggest franchises, like, ever means that Daniel Radcliffe should be pretty used to people fangirl and boying over him, but it was his and his girlfriend’s turn recently. The Harry Potter franchise star recently worked with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum ( and, interestingly enough, Brad Pitt )on The Lost City, and apparently he and his girlfriend Erin Darke are huge fans of Bullock. Radcliffe has now opened up about Darke meeting Bullock after the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time in years , and about what a big deal it was that he was working with her on the upcoming new release film .

While the COVID is not affecting movie sets and releases nearly as much as it was during peak pandemic, there are still some restrictions and delays happening in Hollywood. Apparently COVID also affected the meeting of Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend, actress Erin Darke. She is apparently a big fan of Bullock, but was only able to meet her at The Lost City’s premiere, after the movie was already completed.

Daniel Radcliffe, in an appearance on The View, explained that Erin Darke couldn’t really come to the set of The Lost City, so she was unable to meet his co-stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum until they walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film just recently. In fact, Radcliffe made sure that Bullock and Darke did meet at the premiere. Here’s what he says, exactly:

Erin had been out with me on set for some of the film but because of COVID stuff, she hadn't actually been able to come to the set. And she's a very big fan of Sandra's, as we all are. At the premiere the other night, I was like, 'We have to make sure you meet.' And they did. It was very, very exciting.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have been dating for ten years, and it’s no wonder why after learning that Radcliffe helped Darke meet one of the celebrities that she is a huge fan of. Sure, it probably would have been pretty cool to meet on the set of the actual movie, but it may have been even more rewarded with all the anticipation the wait probably caused.

Erin Darke works mostly on series, so it’s not super surprising that she and Sandra Bullock, who is mostly a big-time movie gal, haven’t crossed paths before Daniel Radcliffe’s work on The Lost City. you may recognize Darke from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Miracle Workers.