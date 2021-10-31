Danny Trejo Just Got His Own Wax Figure, And I'm Both Amazed And Intimidated

Can you think of any better way to be immortalized than in wax? Probably, but that doesn’t mean having your own wax sculpture that looks uncannily like you isn’t something to be incredibly proud of. Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum just added a new wax figure , and this time Danny Trejo was the muse. The Machete actor’s new wax doppelganger is creepily lifelike and is somewhat intimidating

I don’t think I’ve ever seen the stoic actor as excited as he was during the unveiling of his new figure. The Spy Kids actor shared Madame Tussaud’s post about his look alike to his Instagram , and he appears to be thrilled. You can check out the video below that depicts the actor next to the wax version of himself:

A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo) A photo posted by on

The wax figure stands with its arms spread out, shirtless and showing off Danny Trejo's unmistakable tattoos spread across his chest, back, and arms. I would assume mimicking the tattoos of a star is a little more challenging to pull off but, in true Ink Master style , the artists completely nailed the depiction of all of them, both his prison tats and the ones he got done after his stint behind bars.

Danny Trejo is a total badass , a fact that has been proven time and time again . The man looks out for his colleagues and holds the number one spot for the actor who has been killed the most on screen. Though honestly, his characters’ kill counts are probably up there in the ranks, too. The artists behind his new wax figure have sure gotten the “badass” look down, because I wouldn’t want to mess with this statue.

The actor's fans are full of support in the comments, coming with countless fire emojis and congratulations for the new honor that's been bestowed on the actor. Trejo is seen in the video saying how much of a big deal being granted a wax figure is, and you can really see the joy it brings him.

As long as the wax figure still stands in Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum, the beloved star will be immortalized, and his legacy stands firmly alongside other Hollywood icons. He's acted in over 300 films, making him a pretty recognizable star. But his work still isn't finished, though, as he continues to work on a startling number of projects. At present, he has a whopping 25 projects either completed, in the works, or announced.

It’s safe to say we have plenty of Danny Trejo in our future to enjoy, and unless that wax figure can move around and act in his place, I have no idea how the From Dusk Til Dawn actor has time to make so many movies. And did I mention that he also owns eight restaurants? As lifelike as that wax figure, maybe it will actually come to life and help lessen the load of everything that is on Trejo’s plate.