Dave Bautista Confirms Austin Butler Does Not Use The Elvis Voice In Dune: Part Two, And Teases The Oscar Nominee's 'Terrifying' Performance

It’s no secret that Dave Bautista is hyped on Dune: Part Two . Set to be one of the most anticipated titles on the list of 2023 new movie releases , he’s not only a star of the film, he’s also a fan. That much is true, as Bautista has once again doubled down on his excitement, this time through praising co-star Austin Butler’s “terrifying” performance in the upcoming sequel. Oh, and for those wondering at home, Butler is not using the Elvis voice in this project.

The further hyping comes from Dave Bautista’s interview with USA Today (opens in new tab) to promote his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin. Delivering the goods yet again, the actor who’s reprising his role as Glossu Rabban has given this taste of what to expect from Butler’s next big move:

I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying.

Addressing the jumpsuit-clad King of Rock n’ Roll in the room is a very good idea when it comes to setting expectations for Butler’s Dune: Part Two performance. With the subject of Austin Butler’s Elvis voice already playing a huge role in the march to the 95th Academy Awards, this question needed to be answered before things got too out of hand.

Since Feyd-Rautha was absent in 2021’s Dune, the competition of who would be cast was a keenly eyed one from the moment the credits rolled. Early on, fellow Oscar nominee Barry Keough was suggested , as well as other heavy hitters like The Batman’s Robert Pattinson and John Wick: Chapter 4 star Bill Skarsgård. It wasn’t until March 2022 that Austin Butler was confirmed as the Feyd to Dave Bautista’s Rabban, though now it’s a little clearer how he won the role and why his Dune: Part Two co-star is so excited.

Chameleon-style actors tend to be favorites of both fans and voting boards. Austin Butler’s 2023 Oscar nomination for Best Actor in Elvis is another scenario that reinforces that textbook notion rather handily. Reading Dave Bautista gushing over Butler’s performance as Feyd-Rautha, these feelings could even prompt Butler devotees to wonder if his role as the iconic Dune character might send him to the big show again in 2024.

More importantly, Butler’s rising star only seems to be gaining altitude, which could see Dune: Part Two soaring over Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation at the box office. The world is ready to go back to the movies, and those who wish they could have enjoyed Dune on the largest screen possible are ready to show up. And if you had any doubt as to whether or not Dave Bautista really is that hyped about it all, we have the video to prove it: