David Beckham Was Having Just The Best Time Hobnobbing With A-Listers Like Bradley Cooper And Emma Stone At The BAFTAs

The 2024 BAFTAs was a classic star-studded event. Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night, and celebrities got glammed up to attend the splashy awards ceremony in London. Among the large constellation of movie and TV stars were some notable names like Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper. David Beckham was also there to celebrate British cinema’s biggest night, and he looked like he had a great time hanging out with the movie stars. The former football star even posted fun photos from the evening with some of the nominees, showing he still finds ways to let loose, even at a formal event like the BAFTAs.

David Beckham has had quite a year, making waves with his in-depth Netflix docuseries, Beckham. Attending such a prestigious event as the BAFTAs feels like the cherry on top, and the athlete was there to present the award for Outstanding Debut.

Not surprisingly, the football star brushed shoulders with some big movie stars, including Bradley Cooper, who seemed to be sitting next to Beckham that evening. Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan also got in on the fun, and they all smiled for a cute photo with the two heartthrobs. Photographer Gregory Williams captured the moment, and posted it on his Instagram below:

A post shared by Greg Williams (@gregwilliamsphotography) A photo posted by on

This is a pretty star-studded pic, and to me, it's in competition with the iconic celebrity selfie from the 2014 Oscars (which Bradley Cooper was also in). Beckham loved the photo so much that he reposted it to his own social media, along with a carousel of other happy moments from the night. He commented on the evening, expressing how much of a good time he had at the awards ceremony. Beckham said on Instagram:

Amazing night celebrating so many incredible people @bafta 🎥 @gregwilliamsphotography 📷

While he wasn’t nominated that evening and was there to present, Beckham seemed to be a supportive presence for those vying for the prestigious BAFTA award.

Stone was nominated and won for her work in Poor Things, and both Mulligan and Cooper received nominations for Maestro. Not everyone walked away a winner like the La La Land star, but based on the photos they all had a great time anyway.

This may not be the usual company Beckham keeps, but he may now be an honorary movie star after that night.

While he comes from the intense world of professional football, since his retirement Beckham has also become a celebrity fixture. From fragrance lines to modeling underwear, he is almost as famous for his life outside of his athletic career. From Save Our Squad with David Beckham, which is available with a Disney+ subscription, to his latest documentary, it seems like Beckham is branching out.

Maybe he’ll join his new movie star friends and delve deeper into Hollywood himself. If the television success continues, it may not be long before he is nominated for a BAFTA as well.

You can see David Beckham recount his career in Beckham, which is currently streaming for Netflix subscribers. Fans can also check out the wonderful work of the other BAFTA attendees he was seen with now, as Maestro is also available on Netflix and Poor Things is in theaters nationwide.

To find out what other exciting films are hitting the big screen in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie schedule.