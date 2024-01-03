After Documentary Success, David Beckham Looked Back At An ‘Amazing Year,’ But It’s His Photo Standing On Tippy Toes That Has Me In Stitches

It was a good year to be David Beckham: the four-part docuseries on the soccer superstar's life was one of the most-watched titles on the 2023 TV schedule, with a record-breaking 3.8 million viewers during its premiere week in October. (You can catch up with a Netflix subscription.) And he even had everyone from The Rock to Travis Kelce dressing up as him for Halloween. However, even though Becks had "an amazing year," which he highlighted in a recent New Year's, that hasn't stopped folks from giving the sports icon a good-natured ribbing on social media.

On Tuesday, January 2, Beckham shared a carousel of festive snaps on Instagram showing the former athlete celebrating the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 with his famous brood, including an especially glam shot of David decked out in a suit and sunglasses alongside his wife Victoria, who was stunning in an emerald-green gown:

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

In the caption, Beckham thanked the Spice Girls singer and their four children for the "amazing year" he had, tagging the lot as well as son Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and son Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, who can be seen partying with the fam in the shots.

Here’s to another year & as The Boss would always say ' On to the next ' 2024 here we go ❤️ I love you all so much thank you for an amazing year ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @mimimoocher

However, another recent social media post cheekily put Beckham in a less-than-flattering light. On Christmas Day, Entertainment Tonight reposted a holiday portrait of the Beckham clan from 2021, which seemingly shows the family patriarch standing on his tippy toes to equal the height of his taller sons.

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) A photo posted by on

In the caption, the outlet called out the 6-foot-tall Beckham for "trying to steal an extra inch" next to his 21-year-old son Romeo, who allegedly stands an inch taller than his famous father.

David Beckham trying to steal an extra inch next to his son Romeo 👟 while standing tip toe in 2021's family holiday portrait is all we ever needed for Christmas. 😂👏🎁 They grow up so fast.

The Beckhams, graciously, don't take themselves too seriously, so we doubt David would take the good-natured social post as a slight. After all, this is the man who —though he went to great lengths to court Posh Spice back in the 1990s — was quick to poke fun at his wife's claims of a "working class" upbringing in the docuseries.

In one now-famous scene in one of Netflix's best series, Becks jokingly tells his multimillionaire wife to "be honest" about what car her father would drive her to school in back in the '80s. Victoria dances around the answer before confessing that her daily school drop-off took place in a Rolls-Royce. For her part, the pop star–turned–fashion designer hilariously began selling $150 "My dad has a Rolls Royce" T-shirts from her Victoria Beckham label in response to the ribbing.

So, even though David might not physically be the biggest man in the Beckham household, at the very least he has one big sense of humor.