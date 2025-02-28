Demi Moore’s Awards Season Wins Have Had Me In My Feels, But Ke Huy Quan’s Take On It Really Makes Me Want To Grab A Tissue

The scheduled awards shows this season have been full of surprises, and one of the best thrills has been watching Demi Moore win big. After Moore's Globe win and officially snagging a place among the 2025 Oscar nominees , it’s so wonderful to watch her receive the long overdue love. I know I’m not the only one that feels this way about The Substance star, but hearing Ke Huy Quan weigh in on his peer’s late bloomer success really got me.

With Quan delighting viewers in Love Hurts , his newest movie, he caught up with EW . He revealed that the Ghost actress’ big win at this year’s Golden Globes hit him big time. The Goonies actor noted that when she revealed she’d never won anything, it struck a chord with him ( Quan returned to acting after 20 years and won an Oscar for the 2022 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once) and happily shared:

For me, when Demi Moore won. I teared up. When she said she's never won anything, that was something. It just broke me because I know what that was like. I was just so happy for her, and I had tears coming down my cheeks.

Quan showing love and support for Moore’s achievements as a fellow overlooked performer knocks me out. The camaraderie and positivity that the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom alum radiates is wholesome and caring. Although I’m not surprised that he’s paying it forward, since his successes were met with great adoration and support. It’ll be exciting to see if the Landman actress does take home that Oscar win and get added to the list of ​​ performers who won Oscars later in life , alongside the Loki actor.

Demi Moore's kismet timing with The Substance sounds like a Hollywood flick within itself. She stated that she thought maybe her time as a performer was done after not having found anything that resonated with her, and she was preparing to move on. After that mind shift, the Coralie Fargeat-written and directed film fell into her lap. Like I mentioned, it has all the makings of movie magic, so if she snags that golden idol on March 2, know that I, Quan and many more of the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle alum’s fans will be deep in our feels.

Until then, it’s very sweet to know that Demi Moore’s peers, like Ke Huy Quan, are out there rooting for her as she continues to take home those well-deserved accolades. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to get another tissue. If you’d like to watch The Substance before The Academy Awards, check it out with Mubi .