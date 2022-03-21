Demi Moore Had A Sweet Message For Bruce Willis And Their ‘Blended Family’ On His Birthday

People who live outside of the glamor of Hollywood don’t have too much in common with celebrities, but even the rich and famous aren’t immune to love’s fragile nature. Family dynamics are as complicated and intricate as ever for pretty much everyone, as the nuclear family is a thing of the past and there is no one way a family looks anymore. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been divorced for over 20 years, but they still spend plenty of time together and Moore had a sweet message for her ex husband and their “blended family” on his birthday.

Marriage might not always be forever, but once kids are involved a couple are a part of each other no matter what. While not everyone has a happy and constructive relationship post breakup, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are pretty much the model of what coparenting should look like and can look like with a lot of respect and caring for one another.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore quarantined together during the pandemic ( in matching pajamas no less ) so that their kids could be together with their parents, and apparently they spent some time together on Willis’ birthday as well. Moore posted a sweet tribute to her ex husband along with a picture of them together for his 67th birthday on her Instagram . You can check out the photo and caption in the post below:

Just from the photo, you would never guess that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are divorced rather than a happy couple. It’s clear the two still have a lot of love for each other, but they have each moved on long ago despite the fact that their three daughters can say their parents are still tight. In perfect blended family fashion, it appears as though Moore is pretty close to Willis’ current wife as well .

People are loving the two stars’ relationship, and the comments of Demi Moore’s post are full of inspired messages and support, along with some happy birthday wishes for Bruce Willis. One commenter stands out in saying that the couple has been the example in which she has modeled her own coparenting relationship on, which has got to be one hell of a compliment for Moore and Willis.

I’m a fan of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore separately, but I absolutely love them together as a blended family as well. I feel like if more people could get along like those two, world peace would come pretty quickly. Unfortunately, that might just be the plot of a movie.