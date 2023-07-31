Did Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Finish Filming Bad Boys 4 Before The Strikes?

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are in full effect and, in the interim, most Hollywood movies and TV shows have been shut down due to union regulations. Though some have kept work going to waivers or more creative methods (as is the case with Gladiator 2 ) . Given the circumstances, there’s been some uncertainty regarding the production statuses of some major titles. Bad Boys 4 , which began filming months ago, is such a film that fans have had questions about. While its filming schedule has been uncertain, we now know whether Will Smith and Martin Lawrence ’s latest collaboration wrapped before strikes began.

Sony Pictures finally confirmed last week that the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced film would make its way to the big screen during Father’s Day 2024. On its own, that news is sure to perk up fans, but Deadline also reports that the blockbuster managed to complete principal photography before the actors started hitting the picket line. That can be viewed as a significant win for the studio, considering the current state of the industry. The trade didn't divulge dditional production details, but one would assume that the buddy cop film is in post-production.

Bad Boys 4 was officially announced in January 2023, with its two leading men sharing the news on their respective social media accounts. While that was enough to get franchise devotees hyped, even better news arrived the following month. Questlove revealed during the 2023 Grammy Awards that the project had already commenced principal photography. The musician was in the know, because he’d asked Will Smith to participate in a 50th anniversary tribute to hip-hop. Smith ultimately had to decline because he was working on the film, which was shot in both Atlanta and Miami.

Specific plot details have yet to be announced, and an official title has not been announced as of this writing, either. What we know about Bad Boys 4 , though, is that it’ll see the Fresh Prince and Martin alums reprising their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, respectively. It’ll also mark the returns of For Life alums like Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig. Joining them will be franchise newcomers Tasha Smith, Eric Dane, Ioan Grufford and Rhea Seehorn. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – the directors of the 2020 threequel – are also back to stir the ship.

Amid filming, Will Smith provided an update from the set , which was shared with CinemaCon attendees earlier this year. Smith has been relatively mum on the highly anticipated movie since, though he hasn’t been totally silent since the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Less than a week ago, Smith opened up about his acting journey in a sentiment post and showed love to up-and-coming performers. He also made it clear that he stands in solidarity with the members of his guild.

He, Martin Lawrence and their castmates won’t be able to publicly promote the movie until the strike is over. In the short run, that wouldn’t be too much of a problem for the studio, since the flick won’t be released until next summer. There’s no telling when more updates on the blockbuster will arrive. At this point though, I’d imagine that Sony is just pleased the blockbuster is in the can.