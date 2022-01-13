Do The Harry Potter Trio Have A Group Chat? Emma Watson Talks Relationship With Daniel Radcliffe And Rupert Grint

Generations have been brought up on the Harry Potter franchise, both on the page or screen. This includes the cast who helped bring the eight-film franchise to life, who grew up in front of the audience's eyes. But do the Harry Potter trio have a group chat? Emma Watson recently spoke about her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Little Women actress Emma Watson makes up one third of the beloved Harry Potter trio, who starred in all eight movies. The cast reunited for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuted on HBO Max New Year’s Day. Watson also recently did an interview about her career, where she revealed the state of her relationship to Radcliffe and Grint in their adulthood. As she put it,

They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.

Well, there you have it. While there isn’t a group chat per se, it’s clear that the trio of original Harry Potter stars still have a ton of love for each other. They just have to find their own ways of continuing to support each other in their adulthood.

Emma Watson’s comments come from a recent conversation with Vogue about her life and career. Eventually the conversation turned to her time playing Hermione in the Harry Potter series, and the recent reunion special Return to Hogwarts. The public was delighted to see the trio meeting back up at the Gryffindor Common Room, which is why there’s a new interest in the actors’ personal relationships.

The Beauty and the Beast actress' comments help to show just how much she and her Harry Potter co-stars have grown up since wrapping The Deathly Hallows - Part 2. As Emma Watson mentions, Rupert Grint has become a father during that time, while also starring in Servant on Apple. As for Daniel Radcliffe, it seems he occasionally needs a little bit of encouragement from his fellow Hogwarts alum. After all, he’s constantly taking on wild movie projects.

Of course, the hardcore Harry Potter fans are hoping to see another major reunion of the original cast in a few years. Namely by an adaptation of the Cursed Child plays, which catch up with the characters in their adulthood. We’ll just have to see if this movie ever gets produced, and what original actors (if any ) return.