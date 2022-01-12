Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Reveals What It Was Like Filming The 20th Anniversary Special

The Harry Potter franchise has remained an integral part of pop culture in the decades since J.K. Rowling’s novels were introduced. This is at least partly thanks to the massively successful eight-film franchise, which is constantly being re-watched and passed down. And Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton revealed what it was like filming the 20th Anniversary Special.

The generations of Potterheads were thrilled to watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts over the New Year on HBO Max. Most of the starring cast reunited, including the always delightful Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy. He recently spoke to what it was like seeing his old co-workers back on set, saying:

It was very surreal being back in the Great Hall again and seeing all my old schoolmates, so to speak. What was kind of weird – and great – was how quickly we clicked back into place and normal service was resumed. It was a lot of fun.

That sounds about right. It sounds like filming Return to Hogwarts inspired a mixture of strong emotions from Tom Felton and the rest of the Harry Potter cast. But it ultimately seems like their interpersonal dynamics clicked back in, kind of like riding a bike. Or in this case, a Nimbus 2000.

Tom Felton’s comments come from a recent appearance he did on BBC’s The One . The Flash actor’s name will likely always be synonymous with Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, given his iconic eight-film run as the character. Luckily he seems to have a great attitude about that, and remains one of the franchise’s biggest cheerleaders .

It makes a great deal of sense that filming Return to Hogwarts would be an emotional experience for the stars. The cast basically grew up with each other on set, resulting in some strong familial bonds . And fans can see this play out themselves when streaming the Harry Potter reunion from the comfort of their own homes.

Of course, the fans of Harry Potter are hoping that Tom Felton and the cast reunite again for a much more high profile project. Specifically, a film adaptation of the Cursed Child stage plays. Those plays follow Harry and Draco’s kids, and feature the adult version of the original characters. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the same cast would be willing to dive back into the Wizarding World in such a significant way.

Luckily, the magical world of Harry Potter continues on the big screen with the Fantastic Beasts movies. The Crimes of Grindelwald featured a ton of ties to the original franchise, and that’ll likely only continue with the next three installments of the planned property. We’ll just have to see how much closer we get to Harry’s time at Hogwarts.