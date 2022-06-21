Don't Worry Darling: 5 Reasons I'm Excited For The Olivia Wilde Movie

I’m gonna be straight with you guys. Me and movies have had a pretty rough ride the past few years. Either I’ve failed to get truly excited about many movies that everyone else seemed over the moon about, or by the time I finally saw a trailer any interest I had in the film had cooled to ice age levels. This has gone on for just long enough that when I actually found myself, for the first time in years, genuinely loving the idea of both a new movie and going into a theater to see it (Thanks, The Lost City!), the notion was very surprising to me.

Now, though, I’ve spent several weeks with my movie-going attention turned to another film: Don’t Worry Darling. This upcoming entry into the new movie releases has me excited for a movie because of some very specific factors, which may hit home for many other film fans, seeing as how the Olivia Wide-directed picture is among our most highly anticipated of 2022. Here are five reasons why I’m really excited for Don’t Worry Darling!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Chris Pine Is Playing A Bad Guy

Chris Pine has played several good guys in his career, and he’s been praised for it a lot. Of course, one of the roles he’s probably best known for is that of Captain Kirk in the J.J. Abrams Star Trek movies, but, to be honest, I don’t totally get down with that Chris Pine (his Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman movies, notwithstanding), despite liking the actor in general, and now I know why: Chris Pine might be better as a bad guy.

Don’t believe me? Put down Star Trek Into Darkness and pick up Smokin’ Aces. Release your hold on Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit so you can take up Horrible Bosses 2 . Or, if you need to ease into it, pick movies where Pine plays men of dubious character, like Hell or High Water (he’s robbing banks, y’all), and Z for Zachariah (he looks like he’s up to no good the whole time), or even check out the excellent TV series, I Am the Night (basically a decent dude, but seriously damaged ).

What I’m saying is, I think Chris Pine does much of his best work when he can play unhinged, uncaring, dangerous, tricky, and/or messy as fuck, and with Pine saying on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab) that he’s playing “a fucking cult leader” who is “such a creep,” I’m THRILLED that we’ll get to see this version of him in Don’t Worry Darling.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It Looks Spooky But Not Like Straight Up Horror

I, like many people, have been trying to find as many ways as possible to soothe myself in these past couple of years, but even without that personal edict can confirm that I have NEVER been a fan of horror movies and scaring myself on purpose. I have a few exceptions (Alien and Aliens both count), but what I enjoy a lot more freely are movies/shows that bring me some good spooky times without much in the vein of straight up horror (The X-Files will forever have my heart).

With what we’ve seen from the Don’t Worry Darling trailer , this means that I seem to have very good reason to be excited for the movie. There are several freaky moments featured , and with us knowing that the plot involves a seemingly utopian community that a young woman begins to realize is hiding some big secrets, it promises to deliver the (either supernatural or technologically-based) chills I enjoy without scaring me so badly that I have more trouble sleeping at night than I already do. It appears that there will be enough to make audiences think deeply about the spooky shenanigans (as with the scene in the screenshot above this section), and I’m 100% ready for that kind of story.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Cast Is Insane

I’ve already talked about the Chris Pine of it all when it comes to Don’t Worry Darling, but if you’ve been paying attention to news about the upcoming film you will know that he is far from the only big name involved. Even knowing that it’s not uncommon to have casts filled top to toes with famous folks and beloved acting talents, this movie has still racked up a banger of a cast.

We’re talking about Oscar nominee/ Black Widow and Little Women star Florence Pugh leading the cast, with pop superstar Harry Styles as her husband. Director Olivia Wilde ended up taking a role in Don’t Worry Darling , with the cast also including KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk, The Old Guard), Gemma Ghan (Crazy Rich Asians, Eternals), Nick Kroll (Netflix’s Big Mouth and Human Resources), Timothy Simons (Veep, Candy), burlesque queen Dita Von Teese, and many more. When combining this cast with what promises to be a wild story, how can you not be excited for Don’t Worry Darling?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Enjoyed Booksmart And Really Want To See How Olivia Wilde Handles The Story

Olivia Wilde has been on our TV and movie screens on a regular basis for nearly two decades now, and while we all loved watching her on shows like The O.C. and House, and in movies like Tron: Legacy, Rush, and Richard Jewell, I think it’s fair to say that one of her biggest professional accomplishments to date is her freshman, feature-length directorial effort, Booksmart.

The 2019, R-rated comedy was beloved by critics and viewers alike, and really put Wilde on the map for her directing skills. I, like many others, thoroughly enjoyed Booksmart, and was intrigued by Wilde’s choice to go in such a different direction with her second film. While Wilde has admitted to being nervous about making the switch from teen comedy to the dark period drama that is Don’t Worry Darling, I’m very excited to see how she handles this story. Honestly? I already think she probably nailed it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I’m All-In On Period Pieces Where The Focus Of The Story For Non-White Characters Isn’t Racism

Having not seen anything but the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, I can’t say for certain that the characters played by actors like KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan won’t have to deal with any racism at all in the 1950s-set film, but my guess is that it won’t be the focus of their stories if they do, and that is certainly something that I’m ready to celebrate.

Obviously, stories about racism are important, but, so often it seems like movies and TV shows only want to show non-white people dealing with the traumas and stresses of racism, as if that’s the only thing we could possibly have to handle on a daily basis. What about the regular pressures of life like marriages that are falling apart, difficult bosses, raising children, or cult leaders who aren’t as nice as they appear to be? You know, we have to work though that stuff, as well. So, I’m really am very excited to see how these characters deal with the (I’m guessing) pretty unique challenges that will present themselves in Don‘t Worry Darling, when the film finally opens on September 23, 2022.