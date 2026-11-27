In 2019, Danny Boyle, who was originally named the director for the James Bond film that eventually became No Time to Die, suggested Robert Pattinson as the man to take over as the next person to play Bond. Now, seven years later, that prediction has come true, as Pattinson was officially named the next 007 last week. Boyle isn’t done making suggestions, however, but now he’s switched to who should play the villain: Jack O’Connell.

In an interview on Alchemy with Anthony Mason, while promoting his new movie Ink, Mason brought up Boyle’s prognostication, and Boyle took it one step further, saying:

But we have an actor in [Ink], Jack O'Connell, [who] would have been a great Bond, as well. And now I can see that in all this talk, they're talking about Jack O'Connell as a possible villain. They have that thing you want to watch them. And it's impossible to quantify what it is. Otherwise, we’d all buy it for ourselves.

O’Connell was one of the (many) actors who were rumored to be in the running for Bond 26 before Amazon MGM and director Denis Villeneuve ultimately decided to go with Pattinson, and I think his take on O’Connell as the villain is also an inspired idea as well. Along with who could be the next “Bond Girl,” the next Bond Villain is another big casting chip that still needs to fall soon before filming kicks off, hopefully in 2027.

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There Are Other Names Being Talked About

O’Connell isn’t the only name being bandied about to play James Bond’s next villain. Another actor who has worked with Boyle before, Cillian Murphy, has been a popular choice among fans. Barry Keoghan, who worked with Murphy on the 2026 movie schedule in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (which was headed up by Bond 26 writer Steven Knight), is also a top pick. Idris Elba, whom many hoped (including me) could be the next Bond, though even he admitted he’s too old for the role now, is also a common name thrown out there (and honestly, maybe my pick).

Last week, after the Pattinson announcement, Brad Pitt even tossed his own name into the ring for the role. Now that would be an interesting choice! The latest rumors also point to Tom Hardy as the next villain, which would set up an interesting dynamic between the current Batman (Pattinson) and a former Batman villain (Hardy played Bane in The Dark Knight Rises).

There are still quite a few casting announcements for Bond 26 to look forward to, like M, Q, and Moneypenny, in addition to the villain, maybe a henchman or two, and, of course, the next Bond Girl. Oh, and who could possibly be in line to do the next Bond theme? It’s an exciting time to be a Bond fan. Meanwhile, Ink will be available to watch with a Netflix subscription on January 8th, after a short stint in theaters starting on December 11.