Dylan Postl, WWE’s Hornswoggle, Shares His Own Thoughts After Peter Dinklage Reveals Concerns About Disney’s Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Remake
By Corey Chichizola published
After Peter Dinklage went viral over his Snow White comments, another notable figure from the dwarfism community has spoken out.
Over the past few years, there’s been an ongoing conversation about representation in the media. In addition to calls for projects to become more inclusive in regards to race or sexual identity, there’s also been discourse regarding disabled indivuals. And Dylan Postl, aka WWE’s Hornswoggle, has shared his own thoughts about Peter Dinklage revealing concerns about Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake.
Disney has had a habit of making live-action remakes of their classics, with Rachel Zegler set to star in the upcoming spin on Snow White. But Game of Thrones icon Peter Dinklage took umbrage with this project, specifically regarding how folks from the dwarfism community are perceived by the public. But Dylan Postl aka Hornswoggle doesn’t seem to agree, as he recently shared in an interview,
There you have it. While Peter Dinklage doesn’t want to see little people in stereotypical roles like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, there’s another perspective to consider. Because Dylan Postl thinks that would have been a great opportunity for seven performers to make it onto the big screen. After all, a Disney movie is a dream job for many actors.
Dylan Postl shared his two cents about the ongoing Snow White situation in a conversation with the Daily Mail. He makes a fair assessment referring to Peter Dinklage as perhaps the most successful dwarf actor of all time. This is due to his iconic run as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, as well as his upcoming projects like Cyrano. And Hornswoggle himself would like to see more little people on the big screen.
Later in that same interview, Dylan Postl went on to speak about the various roles Peter Dinklage has taken during his years in TV and film when making his argument. In the WWE alum’s own words,
To clarify, Dylan Postl does misspeak here. Peter Dinklage didn’t appear in The Lord of the Rings of the Hobbit trilogy. He may instead be referencing Dinklage’s role in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. But one can see the point he's trying to make.
For his part, Peter Dinklage didn’t hold back when speaking about Snow White. During his now-viral comments, he dropped an F-bomb to express his disappointment in Disney bringing back such stereotypical dwarf roles. As he put it,
This statement eventually resulted in Disney issuing its own statement, ensuring that the new Snow White movie has a new take on the seven dwarfs, and is consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We’ll just have to wait and see how this all shakes out.
Snow White is in pre-production now and is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
