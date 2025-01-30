Eddie Murphy Landed Another Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Follow-Up, And I Have A Concern

Eddie Murphy kept a relatively low professional profile during the 2010s but, over nearly the last six years, he’s been quite busy. Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America and Candy Cane Lane are a few of the films he’s headlined as of late. His latest, however, is the well-reviewed Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which made waves amongst Netflix subscription holders in 2024. Murphy already has another film in the can, but he’s now scored an additional follow-up to his legacy sequel, and the first details on the flick give me pause.

What New Movie Is Eddie Murphy Set To Lead?

It would seem that the 63-year-old actor is returning to the world of action comedy for his next cinematic endeavor. Mr. Murphy has reportedly inked a deal with Sony Pictures to lead the film Blue Falcon. Described as a two-handed by Deadline, the film will reportedly see the Trading Places star take on the role of a retired spy who comes back into conflict with an archrival. That confrontation all apparently goes down while Murphy’s character seeks to attend the wedding of his son, from whom he’s estranged.

The film was scripted by Chad St. John – whose past credits include Peppermint, Replicas and London Has Fallen. The Boomerang alum is also set to produce under his eponymous production banner. Aside from Blue Falcon, the A-lister is also looking towards the release of The Pickup, a heist film that also stars Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer. Filming took place last year, at which point “several” crew members were injured following a stunt gone wrong, leading to an investigation. Also, the actor has the highly anticipated Shrek 5 on the way.

The thought of having more Eddie Murphy content in my life is honestly sweet, and I’m loving that he’s been working consistently again. Still, there’s something nagging at me when it comes to this newest film.

Why Am I Concerned About Blue Falcon?

Eddie Murphy has starred in a variety of films over the course of his four-decade-spanning career. Of course, one could argue that he’s done a lot of buddy comedies, in particular, ranging from 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop to Showtime and I Spy. What concerns me about Blue Falcon is that this two-hander may deliver more of the same and not actually provide something fresh for the comedian. Don’t get me wrong, some of Murphy’s best movies feature dynamics between partners, but that doesn’t always work smoothly.

It should also be noted that that same kind of narrative template was used in Axel F via Axel Foley’s relationship with Det. Bobby Abbott – the former boyfriend of Foley’s daughter. Speaking of which, the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced film also featured an estranged child arc with Axel and his adult daughter, Jane. I thought it was handled reasonably well, but the thought of seeing the Oscar nominee in yet another story like that so soon is a bit weird.

To be fair, I shouldn’t get too ahead of myself, given that Blue Falcon is likely far from release, and I don’t have much to judge it on, except for that brief premise. What I’m just trying to say is that I’d love to see Eddie Murphy utilize some fresh and dynamic material. That’s one of the reasons I thought the acclaimed Dolemite was such a great swing. I’m not sure how this upcoming film will ultimately play out but, as a Murphy fan, I’ll surely see it when it’s eventually released.