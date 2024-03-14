After Poor Things Cleaned Up At The Oscars, Emma Stone And Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Collaboration Is Debuting Way Sooner Than We Thought

This past weekend, Poor Things did quite well for itself among the 2024 Academy Award winners. In addition taking home the Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Bella Baxter, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed feature also emerged victorious in the Best Production Design and Best Costume Design categories. But now that awards season is behind us and you’ve read our Poor Things review (spoiler alert, we awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars), it’s time for us to start preparing for Stone and Lanthimos’ next collaboration, because it’s debuting way sooner than we thought. To be more specific, it’s only a few months away on the 2024 movies schedule.

Kinds of Kindness, the third of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos’ feature-length movies together following the aforementioned adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel and 2018’s The Favourite, is officially due out in theaters on June 21, 2024. Searchlight Pictures announced this release date, so now we can can look forward to the movie, which was originally called And, opening the same day as The Bikeriders, It Ends with Us and Thelma. Kinds of Kindness will be Searchlight’s third movie of the year, following February’s Suncoast and April’s The Greatest Hits.

So for those of you who enjoyed watching Poor Things and/or The Favourite, both of which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, mark down June 21 on your calendar. Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have quickly proven themselves to be an effective actor/director duo, as The Favourite also earned numerous accolades, including Stone for Best Supporting Actress, while Olivia Colman won Best Actress that year. While nothing’s certain just yet, there’s a good chance we could be talking about Kinds of Kindness frequently during the next awards season.

Unfortunately, what we can specifically expect from Kinds of Kindness remains shrouded in mystery. At the end of 2023, Lanthimos described the movie to The Guardian as “a contemporary film, set in the US – three different stories, with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts.” That’s the extent of the plot information that’s been revealed, though the filmmaker added that working on Kinds of Kindness was “almost like making three films, really.”

As far as the cast goes, Stone will be joined by her Poor Things costar Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer. In addition to his directorial duties, Lanthimos co-wrote Kinds of Kindness’ script with Efthimis Filippou, with the two of them having previously worked together on Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The movie was filmed in New Orleans in late 2022.

CinemaBlend will have more Kinds of Kindness coverage lined up in the months ahead, so be on the lookout for that. Also, remember that after its release, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are planning to work on yet another movie together, a remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet.