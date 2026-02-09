Project Hail Mary Already Has A LEGO Set On The Way, And I'm Happy, Happy, Happy

It won’t be long before the long-awaited Project Hail Mary hits the 2026 movie schedule at full speed. As the world eagerly awaits the premiere of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation starring Ryan Gosling as an unlikely hero, we’re starting to see more and more promotion for the new sci-fi flick. Would you believe me if that included an awesome LEGO set? Because yeah, that’s what’s happening.

This new Project Hail Mary LEGO set, which comes out just weeks before the much-talked-about adventure film from the same author behind 2015’s The Martian, has me feeling happy, happy, happy. I mean, it’s not made of xenoite or anything like that, but the level of detail, the sheer size, and the fact that we have an official Ryan Gosling minifig have me ready to spend some cold, hard cash. Let’s break it down, brick by brick.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Thing Looks Intense, But It’s Not An Impossible Mission

The Project Hail Mary LEGO set comes out on March 1, 2026, less than three weeks before the movie hits the big screen (who’s seeing it in IMAX?), and it’s something to behold. The product listing states this is “18+,” not because there’s nudity or anything like that, but because of the size and complexity of this 830-piece set.

My wife bought me the Game Boy LEGO set for Christmas, which also has an 18+ suggested age, and it took me longer than I am willing to admit. This is nearly twice the size and a whole lot more complex, meaning it’s going to probably take twice as long. I mean, just look at the image above, and you see what I’m talking about. That said, it’s going to be an intense experience but not an impossible mission.

(Image credit: LEGO)

It Even Comes With A Miniature Rocky!

I’m excited to see the Ryland Grace minifig that comes with this set, and it’s not just because I can repurpose it to recreate iconic scenes from some of Ryan Gosling’s best movies (is anyone going to stop me from putting it on a dirtbike and reliving The Place Beyond the Pines?). However, that pales in comparison to the joy that has overcome me since I found out that Rocky, that oddly adorable five-legged alien Ryland befriends on his journey to save the universe, is also getting the LEGO treatment.

I don’t know about you, but the inclusion of Rocky makes this Project Hail Mary set worth the $99 pricetag. I mean, just look at that dude!

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some LEGO Project Hail Mary Quick Specs

Whenever I put together one of these breakdowns of new LEGO sets, I like to end things by providing a list of key facts, or specs, that everyone interested in buying one should know. That said, here’s the nitty-gritty on this massive, not-so-expensive, and outrageously cool LEGO build.

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Release Date: March 1, 2026

March 1, 2026 No. of Pieces: 830

830 Suggested Age: 18+

18+ Dimensions: 12 inches high, 9.5 inches long, 8.5 inches wide

12 inches high, 9.5 inches long, 8.5 inches wide Bonus Items: Ryland Grace minifigure and Rocky figure

Obviously, I’m pumped up for Project Hail Mary, both as a movie and a LEGO set. All that’s left to do now is count down the days until both arrive.