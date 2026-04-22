A Wild Elden Ring Character From The Games Will Appear In The Movie, And I'm Hyped For One Reason

The Elden Ring movie is real and, apparently, it's going to feature one of the most off-the-wall characters from the games. When I first pleaded for an adaptation, I never would've guessed we'd be seeing the Dung Eater in live-action, but recent set footage seemingly confirms that's going to be the case. With that, I'm excited for the film for yet another reason.

Some leaked set footage hit the internet this week, and the video uploaded to X shows the Dung Eater hanging from a noose while a crowd of townspeople hurl some sort of green vegetable at him. It's blowing my mind that this wild character is actually going to be in the movie, and it has opened my eyes to what this could mean for Alex Garland's film as a whole.

Who Is The Dung Eater?

The Dung Eater is a criminal of note in The Lands Between, known specifically for performing a ritual on victims that severs their souls from the Erdtree, and that fates them to eternal torment. In the Elden Ring game, the character offers the player a chance to align with him and spread the Seedbed Curse to others, and doom the world to eternal torment in the process.

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His presence is unsightly, with his red armor littered with the cut horns of Omens, creatures that live in the world of Elden Ring. To address the elephant in the room, it's undecided or never said if he's even actually eaten dung. While it's not confirmed, TheGamer and others have noted that Japanese folklore believes the soul is located in the rectum, so readers can draw their own conclusions as to how this creature removed souls after killing victims. He's somewhat notable in the game, but the movie certainly could've been written around him. I'll be curious to see what end he's used.

I'm Optimistic We'll See Some Of Elden Ring's Most Twisted Characters

While the Dung Eater is one of Elden Ring's most despicable characters of note, there are other wild beings within this universe as well. And, if DG is getting screentime, I'm hyped about the possibility of other crazy characters will get the spotlight as well. I can't help but think what Margit, The Fell Omen would look look like in a live-action film, and the same goes for a massive boss like The Fire Giant.

When the Elden Ring movie was first announced, I feared there may be efforts to make the fantastical elements more muted, and similar to George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones. To me, this game has always had the vibe of Lord of the Rings (if it was slowly marching toward an apocalyptic hell, of course). This fictional world is clearly in rough shape in the games, but there's still some beauty to be found.

The Dung Eater's existence in the movie, no matter how fleeting (seeing as he looks to have a noose around his neck) has me confident this movie is going to be the dark fantasy epic it was in the video games. Between this reveal and the latest Street Fighter Trailer. It seems like Hollywood is finally putting movies in the hands of people who understand how to bring video games to life in film. Suffice it to say, I'm pumped for other upcoming video game adaptations.

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While the Elden Ring movie isn't slated to release until March 2028, there are plenty of great titles to check out by way of the 2026 movie schedule. This brief look also has me wanting to play the game all over again (and maybe this time, I'll actually be able to beat it).