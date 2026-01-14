'Sorry To Your Wife!' See Elle Fanning Respond To Jack Black (Hilariously) Learning She Wants Him As Her 'Hall Pass'

One does not need to pay any special attention to pop culture, or even things like the 2026 movies and new TV premieres to develop something that many people do: a celebrity crush. Of course, celebs are people, too, so many of them have their own celebrity crushes, and such is the case with Elle Fanning, who revealed a while back that The Holiday star Jack Black is actually her “hall pass” of choice. Now, the Predator: Badlands star has responded after seeing how Black funnily reacted to her kind words.

What Elle Fanning Said After Watching Jack Black Respond To Her Calling Him Her “Hall Pass”

Occasionally, famous people will reveal their crushes on other famous people, and fans have been loving that Sentimental Value star Elle Fanning has been unabashed in her love for Minecraft lead Jack Black lately. While the actor was clearly “flattered” by her comments, he did add that he was also “embarrassed” by them, even going so far as to hilariously coin the term “goblin dysmorphia” to describe her affection.

Well, when speaking with Access Hollywood recently, Fanning was given the opportunity to respond to her crush’s words. Take a look:

A post shared by Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) A photo posted by on

Though it might seem extreme for the frequent adventure-movie star (who’s currently working on Jumanji 4) to go so far as taking out a restraining order against the lovely Ms. Fanning, I can kinda understand her fears that her comments about Black might have gone too far. After all, she did call him “the hottest man I’ve ever seen in my life” and “sex on legs.”

Meanwhile, her boyfriend actually yelled out to Black at some point during the 2024 Golden Globes, and revealed that the School of Rock star holds hall pass status for her. I can’t help but wonder if that was before or after Fanning found herself standing by Black for the evening’s festivities and joyfully asked for a selfie, which was caught by cameras and made the rounds after her comments about him went viral.

A “hall pass,” of course, is someone whom a person with a crush is allowed to, uh…get horizontal with, despite already having a steady romantic partner, as approved by said partner, which is clearly the situation here. This idea came about because, for those of us who crush on celebs from time to time, we are generally incredibly unlikely to meet the object of our affection, much less have the opportunity to do adult things with them.

As we see, this isn’t the case when it comes to Fanning and Black, so maybe her gleefully adding “Sorry to your wife!” as an addendum to her admiration was a good call. At any rate, he really is “the best,” and at least we’ve all known that for a very long time.