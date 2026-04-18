‘He Probably Has As Restraining Order Against Me.’ Elle Fanning Says Bring On The Memes After ‘Hall Pass’ Jack Black Hosts SNL

Jack Black recently hosted SNL on the 2026 TV Schedule , joining the coveted 5-Timers Club . The School of Rock actor’s SNL gig was pretty on brand with his odd-ball humor, featuring Black in a number of different wild characters such as a cowboy, a spartan, and a karate instructor. Fellow 5-timer Melissa McCarthy also made a cameo in an Airbnb sketch, completely stealing the show. It was prime time Jack Black TV, so of course the internet had all the memes about Elle Fanning’s celebrity crush, and she had the best response.

It’s public knowledge now that Fanning has a huge crush on Black, ever since she admitted the Jumanji actor is her hall pass while hooked up to Vanity Fair’s lie detector test . So of course, Entertainment Weekly asked how the Sentimental Value actress was recovering after seeing her “perfect man” host the iconic sketch comedy show, and Fanning revealed the internet was wondering the same thing:

It is so funny. So, you know, my friend–well obviously I watched, but also my friend sent me a DM of like this meme. It was like 4 photos of Jack Black. The caption was ‘Someone check on Elle Fanning.'

I’m sure Fanning’s Jack Black group chat (yes that’s real, and her sister is in it too) was blowing up that Saturday night. I think it’s hilarious that the actress' affection and admiration for Jack Black is common knowledge, and I have to say, People really pulled through with the meme in question. I think I sent it to at least 3 people when it came across my feed:

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For those wondering, Jack Black is very aware of The Great actress’ love for him. According to Fanning, her boyfriend yelled across the room at the Golden Globes to let the Minecraft Movie star know he was Fanning’s hall pass. After that awkward moment, Black reacted to the lie detector test , where she called him “sex on legs,” by saying Fanning must have “goblin dysmorphia.”

I do wish Entertainment Weekly had asked the Margo’s Got Money Troubles actress her thoughts on Martin Herlihy’s “Simon’s Life” sketch, which turned into a random ad for men’s lingerie, featuring Black scantily clad in a pink lace ensemble. Like everyone else, my first thought was “Oh Elle Fanning is gonna die when she sees this.”

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Like Jack Black himself, I don’t really understand Fanning’s intense attraction towards the Kung Fu Panda alum, but I can respect her polite boldness. She even apologized to Black’s wife for her forwardness, however I don’t think she plans to reign it in. It’s honestly a little obsessive, but at least the Sunrise On The Reaping actress is aware of it:

I keep saying I think he probably has a restraining order against me now, and I’m very sorry. But you know, if my name is like synonymous with Jack Black, like, it doesn’t get better than that.

Whether Black likes it or not, him and Fanning are now linked within pop culture. Thankfully, the Goosebumps actor is a good sport when it comes to Fanning’s persisted outwards affection towards him. While he seemingly is a little embarrassed and overwhelmed by the attention, I think he knows it’s all in good spirits. The two Hollywood stars have met, and have even taken a selfie together , although it was before she fan-girled a little too close to the sun.

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