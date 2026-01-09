Why Gene Wilder Was Dwayne Johnson's First 'Cinematic Crush'
Honestly, not a bad choice.
Anybody who has become enamored with film has had those actors who became early influences, i.e. an actor with a particular talent that memorably impressed us. While one might assume the first actor to hold that position for Dwayne Johnson was some major action hero, the Smashing Machine star recently revealed it was comedian Gene Wilder, who passed away in 2016.
Speaking with W magazine, Dwayne Johnson was asked who his first “cinematic crush” was, and while most would likely name a performer they found physically attractive if asked that question, Johnson actually called out Wilder, who Johnson says he first saw appearing alongside another early hero. He said…
Dwayne Johnson is certainly not the first to be wowed by the work of Gene Wilder. From his work with Richard Pryor in Stair Crazy and Silver Streak (celebrating its 50th anniversary this year) to his work with Mel Brooks in some of the greatest comedies of all-time, including Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, few have a filmography full of so many hits, and Wilder is a major reason for that level of success.
However, Dwayne Johnson says it was a different role, possibly Wilder’s most well-known performance, that really showed him what Gene Wilder was capable of. Johnson continued…
The Fast & Furious actor specifically calls out the final scene of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory as an example of the tenderness that Wilder showed that touched him when he was young. You can see exactly what The Rock is talking about here.
Honestly, I think anybody who knows anything about acting probably has a cinematic crush on Gene Wilder. He was absolutely incredible as a comedian and as a dramatic actor, too. He's still missed today, but as Dwayne Johnson shows, he's far from forgotten.
