Why Gene Wilder Was Dwayne Johnson's First 'Cinematic Crush'

Anybody who has become enamored with film has had those actors who became early influences, i.e. an actor with a particular talent that memorably impressed us. While one might assume the first actor to hold that position for Dwayne Johnson was some major action hero, the Smashing Machine star recently revealed it was comedian Gene Wilder, who passed away in 2016.

Speaking with W magazine, Dwayne Johnson was asked who his first “cinematic crush” was, and while most would likely name a performer they found physically attractive if asked that question, Johnson actually called out Wilder, who Johnson says he first saw appearing alongside another early hero. He said…

My cinematic crush would’ve been, I don’t mean this in a weird way [laughs] I was always just so enamoured with Gene Wilder. Interestingly enough, first, because I always loved Richard Pryor. Growing up, I loved Richard Pryor, I loved Elvis. I thought I was both when I was a kid. And then I watched Stir Crazy. And there was something about Gene, and I was like ‘ Wow!’

Dwayne Johnson is certainly not the first to be wowed by the work of Gene Wilder. From his work with Richard Pryor in Stair Crazy and Silver Streak (celebrating its 50th anniversary this year) to his work with Mel Brooks in some of the greatest comedies of all-time, including Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, few have a filmography full of so many hits, and Wilder is a major reason for that level of success.

However, Dwayne Johnson says it was a different role, possibly Wilder’s most well-known performance, that really showed him what Gene Wilder was capable of. Johnson continued…

And then when I saw Willy Wonka. I think Willy Wonka was the thing that really grabbed me about Gene Wilder. I think it was the tenderness in his soul, and I don’t know if I was thinking that when I was 10 years old, but there was just something captivating.

The Fast & Furious actor specifically calls out the final scene of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory as an example of the tenderness that Wilder showed that touched him when he was young. You can see exactly what The Rock is talking about here.

Willy Wonka 1971 Wonkavator Full ending scene 4K - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, I think anybody who knows anything about acting probably has a cinematic crush on Gene Wilder. He was absolutely incredible as a comedian and as a dramatic actor, too. He's still missed today, but as Dwayne Johnson shows, he's far from forgotten.