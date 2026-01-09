What Noah Schnapp Wants Stranger Things Fans To Take From Will Byers' Coming Out Scene

Can you believe it? One of the best Netflix TV shows, Stranger Things, is officially over! A lot of fans literally couldn’t believe, considering how widespread one theory about a secret episode got. But now that the dust is settling, we can keep talking about all the big moments from the final season. Ahead of the last episode, Noah Schnapp spoke to CinemaBlend about his thoughts on Will Byers’ coming out scene in Episode 7.

Noah Schnapp's Hopes For Will Byers' Coming Out Plotline

In “The Bridge”, which was the same episode that finally explained how the Upside Down works to audiences, Will Byers decides to round up his family and friends to share that he’s gay after having a deeper character arc in Part 1. In the scene, he’s sweetly embraced by everyone he comes out to, which eases his nerves about his future as a queer person. Here’s what Noah Schnapp had to say about the scene:

I just hope it can touch real people and help empower so many kids out there struggling with that same self identity journey to come to terms with themselves and accept themselves. And beyond just the community, help many people out there who just struggle to believe in themselves and are scared to be who they are, to feel empowered that it's okay.

For years, Stranger Things fans theorized that Will might be gay, and in 2023, Noah Schnapp came out as a gay man on TikTok as well. The 21-year-old shared that he hopes the scene will “empower” other young queer kids who are dealing with a similar journey about their identity to embrace who they are. Additionally, he suggested that one doesn’t have to be from the LGBTQ+ community to identify with Will’s emotional journey throughout the series. He also said this:

When you see everyone hug Will and embrace him like that, it's just so powerful.

While coming out scenes aren’t necessarily groundbreaking in Hollywood anymore, the episode takes place in 1987, when there was a lot more societal stigma, queer people regularly faced discrimination, and the HIV/AIDS outbreak had first occurred earlier in the decade.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Byers’ Ending Has Received A Mixed Reaction From Fans

It’s too early to talk about the long-term impact of Will Byers’ coming out scene, but we can talk about the response to the character’s ending as a whole so far. The Stranger Things finale discussion has definitely brought about a mixed array of responses from fans, and Will Byers’ ending is no different.

One common disappointment among fans was that Will and Mike (known as the ship name "Byler”) didn’t become romantic interests by the end of the show. Mike didn’t end up with either Will or Eleven after a lot of talk about the triangle over the years. On Schnapp’s Instagram post about the show being over, check out some of the fan comments:

“Noah, I’m so sorry for that queer representation they (not) delivered. Thank you for what you tried to do for Will 💛 The most favourite character, and your performance was exquisite! Wish you to have good, meaningful parts in series and movies and hope to see good written queer characters performed by you. You’re truly a gift 💛” - @fridayoclock

“Beautiful and sad and hopeful- perfect ending ❤️ thank you” - @miss.lostgirl_tattoos

“But what about BYLER 😭☹️” - @123456789ahalalshs

“this cannot be the ending 😭 i wanted byler so bad. queer people deserve to know they CAN get what they want and mike was so obviously closeted it hurts my soul.” - @kaliejcampbell

“Thank you for giving us Stranger Things, we will love you forever❣️” - @vanessasergeantt

See what I mean? Lots of thoughts here. No matter your side, it was great to see Will Byers get to come into his own, and have a happy ending after a history of so many queer characters (especially in sci-fi TV) being killed off. What did you think?