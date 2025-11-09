Ariana Grande Just Rocked The Wicked Dress We'll Be Talking About Forever

Wicked fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the upcoming Wicked: For Good movie, and part of the charm of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s tour is the pink and green and black juxtaposition the two have pulled off over the course of two movies. If you watched NBC’s lovely live show Wicked: One Wonderful Night , it’s hard to see how the two could possibly top themselves when it comes to fashion. However, Ariana Grande just did it. I’m calling it now: this is the dress we’ll be talking about for years.

I love a good princess ballgown. When Ariana Grande is not paying tribute to the OG Wizard of Oz , she’s actually been wearing full gowns a lot. Think structural Glinda-inspired Schiaparelli looks and more. The volume of these dresses feels perfect for the movie, but the one she wore this weekend was both more understated than some of the other dresses she’s rocked, while still wearing beautifully with its ombre effect and pretty train.

During the One Wonderful Night special, Grande busted out another pink bubblegum concoction I thought was charming, and nodded at the look we’ll probably most remember from Wicked’s big screen run. Yes, I’m talking about the pink, frothy concoction that took 225 hours to get just right. That dress looks gorgeous on the big screen, and for the small screen event, she recently wore another over-the-top custom design from Robert Wun with butterflies that really popped onscreen.

Yet, it’s this Givenchy ombre gown worn in Paris with its feminine detailing that I don’t think I’ll ever stop thinking about.

A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) A photo posted by on

The dress even had Grande’s own mom emotional, as a video of her seeing her mom watching from a balcony went viral shortly after dropping. In it, Joan Grande is seen remarking, “You’re making me cry.” The Wicked cast was in Paris for the latest event, so it’s no surprise they would have gone hard with fashion, and Cynthia Erivo also really went hard with the method dressing trend with a cool, Elphaba-inspired hat.

A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) A photo posted by on

We have a few weeks before Wicked: For Good finally hits the 2025 movie release schedule on November 21. I fully expect both of the leading ladies to keep pulling out cool and memorable outfits, but we may have peaked when it comes to the celebrity fashion looks from the cast this weekend, and I'm OK with that.