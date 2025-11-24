Jonathan Bailey Looks Like A 'Big Wheat Penis' In Wicked: For Good (But Fans Can't Stop Talking About Him Looking Like Ryan Reynolds)

Some minor spoilerific story for Wicked: For Good can be found throughout this illustrious article. Don’t say I didn’t warn ya, munchkin!

I don’t think there’s any denying the makeup in Wicked and the For Good sequel is both intensive and intriguing. However, if you were to ask our new Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey about the effect that makeup and prosthetics had on him for Wicked: For Good, his slightly NSFW answer is decidedly not so sexy. He’s not the only one with a hot take on Fiyero’s journey in the brand new 2025 movie release, either.

Jonathan Bailey’s NSFW Response To The Scarecrow’s Look

OK, you know like two sentences ago when I mentioned Jonathan Bailey had a “slightly” NSFW answer about Fiyero’s journey from real boy to –and spoilers – the infamous scarecrow from Oz? That was a lie. He had a NOTABLY NSFW answer about the entire ordeal, telling EW that when he wasn’t fully in costume yet, the whole thing was a nightmarish adventure.

Without the straw hair, I just looked like a big wheat penis.

Welp, now I can never unsee that Wicked: For Good imagery. It sounds like “big wheat penis” was the best they could do, too, as he went through an intense amount of work before the movie got the whole look right. The end result is certainly memorable, in Bailey’s estimation… particularly when the straw was in place. However, it sounds like the whole thing was rather uncomfortable on set.

There were loads of makeup tests. But it was all real. There was a lot of plumbing under the skin to try and keep me cool.

This isn’t the first time someone involved in a big budget movie has talked about needing “plumbing,” aka a cooling system to keep them cool amidst filming. Superhero actors are very familiar with the process, with Paul Bettany (Vision) needing a tubing system in place to keep cool . At least I’m hoping Bailey was able to take bathroom breaks, unlike some other heroes we know.

The Internet Has A Very Different Take On What Bailey Looks Like With The Makeup

Shortly after Wicked: For Good dropped, a slew of funny internet posts compared Bailey’s scarecrow to Ryan Reynolds, and in some cases, specifically Reynolds’ Deadpool.

As oft happens online, a slew of fans with similar thoughts were able to unite and share those thoughts with the rest of the Internet. I've compiled some of these similar takes, below (edited for punctuation and capitalization).

I don't think Jonathan Bailey intended to insult Ryan Reynolds with his "wheat penis" comment, but the two things will forever be tied together in my mind. Many apologies to the Deadpool actor, but hey, at least he's not being compared to a "shar pei" this time.