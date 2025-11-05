I Don’t Get How Cynthia Erivo’s Ab-Baring Top Stays In Place, But She’s Certainly Spicing Up Wicked: For Good’s Winter Premiere

One thing I’ve really enjoyed about celebrity fashion over the last several years is how playful fashion has gotten. We’ve seen Sydney Sweeney rock a butt necklace. We’ve seen Jenna Ortega wear giant jewels as a top for the Emmys. And Kim Kardashian, of course, has tried all kinds of outfits that look like they are defying gravity . In Cynthia Erivo’s latest case, however, gravity is a girl’s best friend.

Erivo was seen on the red carpet this week promoting the Wicked: For Good sequel, and her outfit was as epic as this movie will hopefully be. Technically it was a two-piece, not a dress, with a full-bodied skirt and a top that is difficult to describe. The closest I’m getting to it is that she’s wearing a sort of high-fashion version of a dickey , you know, those mock turtlenecks teachers used to wear to jazz up school sweatshirts.?

It’s also difficult to understand how it stays in place, but either the material is just weighted or there has to be some tape. Either way, I really meant it when I made that gravity comment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason I'm guessing tape is a factor is because the shirt is not even attached in seemingly any way from front to back. A side glance at Erivo’s fit shows how it drapes on her body, and it’s a good thing the actress is really lithe, because I’m not sure this is a look a fuller figured celebrity could pull off. (Also sidebar: I’m loving the jewels, too. All around A+.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress later posted about the look, confirming the outfit came from famed designer Jean Paul Gaultier and the accessories were from David Webb Jewels.

Normally, my favorite part of any Wicked premiere is seeing how Ariana Grande juxtaposes her look against Cynthia Erivo’s, but sadly this was not an option in Brazil. The Glinda actress said her flight was canceled over maintenance issues, and that even when Universal looked into booking her a private plane “a permit” was required that made it unfeasible. New Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey was present.

It was Cynthia that was the stand out that night, and what a stunning look she brought to the table. Honestly, I’m kind of loving she had one night to really make her dark outfit shine without Grande’s pink-hued takes (or that one time she nodded at The Wizard of Oz). I know some fans probably missed the other actress, but this happy accident did lead to a cool red carpet moment, so I’ll take it.