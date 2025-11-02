Cynthia Erivo's Crystal-Covered Dress Looks Like It Has All-Seeing Eyes

Cynthia Erivo has always been one to watch in the world of celebrity fashion, from her method dressing with Ariana Grande during the Wicked press tour to her wildly embellished nails. So to say that all eyes were on her at a recent event in Los Angeles wouldn’t be all that surprising — except that I mean that literally. The actress dropped jaws in a statement Schiaparelli gown that was giving as many stares as it was getting.

Ariana Grande kicked off the press tour for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good — coming to the 2025 movie calendar this month — with an unexpected nod to The Wizard of Oz. However, it was Cynthia Erivo’s look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday that was truly eye-opening:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Wow, Cynthia Erivo is a vision in this piece, standing in front of the dramatic LACMA Urban Lights. The dress is part of Schiaparelli’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, according to Harper’s Bazaar, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Pearls and crystals frame hundreds of 3D eyeballs, giving the dress a haunting feel that makes me wonder if she was trying to squeeze one last look out of Halloween.

The sides of the bodice featured winged panels, from which sheer tulle fell down Cynthia Erivo’s back, pooling at her feet. Speaking of her feet, the actress wore sky-high silver Christian Louboutin heels and accessorized with a metallic silver clutch. Her signature nails were decorated with purple embellishments, and her jewelry included earrings from David Yurman.

Schiaparelli — a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner family — is known for its optical illusions. The fashion house was responsible for Kylie Jenner’s gown that featured a huge lion’s head, as well as Emily Blunt’s floating shoulders at the 2024 Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez is also a big fan, as she’s sported a coat of living roses at the Paris Schiaparelli show last January and the sheer 2024 Met Gala gown that reportedly took the fashion house 800 hours to make.

Even Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked co-star Ariana Grande has gotten in on the Schiaparelli fun, sporting a pink dress to this year’s Academy Awards that seemed inspired by Glinda’s bubble dress in the movie. I can’t wait to see what outfits the leading duo pull out to promote the second half of the book-to-screen adaptation.

It’s much more than the fashion that Cynthia Erivo has had going on this year. In addition to the upcoming release of a little old movie you might have heard of, Wicked: For Good, the actress has hosted the Tony Awards, performed at World Pride and released the studio album I Forgive You. Oh, and did I mention that all happened in just one week?

(Image credit: Universal)

We’re still a few weeks away from seeing the conclusion of Elphaba and Glinda’s story on the big screen but, thankfully, we don’t have to wait that long to start getting hyped up. A two-hour TV special Wicked: One Wonderful Night will air at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, November 6, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription. CinemaBlend’s own Rachel Rosenfeld has seen an early screening and she’s got three Glindelicious reasons fans should tune in.

If you want to relive the magic of the first movie, Wicked can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription, and you can catch Wicked: For Good in theaters starting Friday, November 21.