Serial Dater Pete Davidson Explains What He Likes Out Of A Relationship: 'Some Guys Are Shy'

At this point, Pete Davidson has had to come to terms with the fact that fans are more obsessed with his love life than any project he’s got on the 2025 movie calendar. Well, for those who are looking to woo the man who’s dated everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande to Margaret Qualley, the Saturday Night Live alum just gave fans a little peek into what he’s like in a relationship and the kind of woman he likes.

Pete Davidson visited The Drew Barrymore Show, where the host was doing the Lord’s work by getting the modern day lothario’s opinion on a dating dilemma. Drew Barrymore asked if women should always wait for a man to call them, or would men sometimes prefer for the woman to ask him out? The Dogman star replied:

Sometimes guys, like I’m the girl whenever I’m in a relationship, so some guys are shy and like when a lady’s like, ‘Hey.’

I mean, it’s certainly not out of character for Pete Davidson to be self-deprecating. He blamed his getting 200 tattoos on being a “sad boy,” after all. But this is good insight into the actor’s mind, as well as how other men may think. Ladies, stop waiting on that guy and call him yourself — Pete Davidson said it was OK!

He went on to say:

I do [like an assertive woman]. Because I grew up all ladies in the house, so I act pretty feminine.

It actually makes a lot of sense that Pete Davidson would be in touch with his feminine side, growing up with his mom and sister after his FDNY father died in the 9/11 attacks, and apparently that’s what he attributes his attraction to strong women to.

Looking at his dating history, he certainly seems pretty good at pulling strong, beautiful women. In addition to his previously named exes, Pete Davidson has been connected to Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders.

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actor ended his relationship with Madelyn Cline in 2024, but there have been signs recently that he’s seeing someone new. Earlier this month Pete Davidson was seen kissing Elsie Hewitt, a 29-year-old model and actress, at a beachfront hotel in Palm Beach. According to reports, Hewitt is different from the other women he’s dated and respects his wishes for privacy.

Honestly, good luck with the whole privacy thing.

But now I’m super curious to know — did Pete Davidson call Elsie Hewitt, or did he let her make the first move? The world may never know.

While we wait for the next inevitable report from the field on what the comedian’s romantic life holds, throw the guy a bone and show some interest in his acting career as well by checking out Pete Davidson’s best movies and TV shows. You can also catch Dog Man in theaters now.