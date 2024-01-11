How Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Allegedly Feel About Those Viral TikTok Divorce Rumors

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been filed under “couple goals” for some time now, considering the Hollywood pair have been together for over 15 years. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, it’s quite commonplace for our favorite actor duos to not stand the test of time. Following Blunt and Krasinski stepping out with one another at this Sunday’s Golden Globes award show, which was full of awkward presenter skits and host controversy , some rumors started brewing about a possible divorce between them. Allegedly though, they are simply rumors.

On Sunday night, John Krasinski was Emily Blunt’s date to the Golden Globes following the actress being nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in one of 2023’s best movies , Oppenheimer (though she was not among the 2024 Golden Globe winners ). Here’s the latest on the rumors.

How The Couple Allegedly Feel About Divorce Rumors

Divorce implications spread throughout the internet after the couple stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday. It came via a video of them both where it looked like Krasinski mouthed “divorce” to his wife while they were posing in their glamorous outfits. Here’s what the couple allegedly think about the whole thing:

There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.

The response comes via Us Weekly ’s unnamed source. While it should be noted that this is not officially coming from the couple, it’s not hard to imagine these rumors being false considering they stepped out together to the event, and looked otherwise very much happy to be in each other’s presence that night during their red carpet appearance and cutaways during the telecast. They have been the center of rumors before, especially when it comes to the Fantastic Four movie, so it's not the first time they've dealt with this kind of thing before, though this time it's of a more personal nature.

The Golden Globes Video That Sparked Speculation

The culprit of the rumors between John Krasinski and Emily Blunt stem from this TikTok video that CBS posted of the couple. As they talk to each other as they pose, it seems as if John Krasinski is saying the word “divorce” to his wife of over 13 years. Check it:

While a lot people jumped to “divorce” being on Krasinski’s lips, there are plenty of other thoughts on what The Office actor is saying to his wife. Here’s a bunch of the comments from the video:

“Did he say ‘I cannot wait to get divorced.’?😳”

“‘I can’t wait to get indoors’ it was really windy and cold”

“He said ‘I can’t wait to get through this’”

“Maybe he said ‘I can’t wait for hors d’oeuvres’”

“I think he said I can’t wait FOR THE AWARDS”

These all seem more likely. Los Angeles was rather cold on Sunday, with a high of 58 and low of 49 degrees Fahrenheit, so as you can imagine, given the pair’s fits, they were likely rather cold hanging outside. The carpet also looks like a big flurry of people, so it’s much more likely that Krasinski was commenting on the weather, crowd, food or upcoming awards ceremony rather than dropping the D word publicly.