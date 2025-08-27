Bruce Willis' Wife Shares Touching Explanation For Why The Actor Is Now Living In A Separate House, And How It's Affected His Younger Daughters
Bruce Willis' wife has revealed more about the actor's current state.
Fans around the world were heartbroken when it was announced that Bruce Willis would be retiring from acting for medical reasons. It was first revealed that Willis had aphasia, which later progressed into frontotemporal dementia. Willis’ condition has remained a topic that fans are curious about, and now his wife, Emma Heming, has written a book and spoken out on where things stand, which includes new information.
Bruce Willis Is No Longer Living With His Family
To me, one of the most interesting revelations from Heming on the TV special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special was the news that Willis is no longer living in the family home. Instead, he resides in a second home “not far” from there, where he has access to a full-time care team. Heming told Sawyer:
One imagines that a person suffering from dementia would need a lot of specialized care that a family would not be able to provide at some point. To bring all that into the home where everybody else is living would be complicated at best and impossible at worst. By putting Willis in his own home, it’s likely that everybody is more comfortable, and he can better receive the care he needs.
Willis and Heming’s two children, ages 11 and 13, still get to see their dad regularly. The three apparently go over to Dad’s house for breakfast and dinner. As difficult as the situation clearly is, it seems to work well for the family and is the best available option.
Bruce Willis Is Otherwise In Good Health
Willis’ adult children, from his marriage to actress Demi Moore, have spoken publicly in the past about both the good and the bad as their father’s condition has progressed. While daughter Rumer has admitted that Father’s Day with Bruce Willis can be difficult, Tallulah Willis has also shared family photos of the good times they’ve spent together recently.
While Emma Heming has admitted that Willis’ language skills are starting to fail as a result of the dementia, she says the family has begun to find other ways to communicate. Physically, the actor is actually in pretty good shape, with Heming saying…
It certainly appears like Bruce Willis’ family is cherishing the time they spend with him and making the best of a difficult situation. For fans, we'll always have Bruce Willis' best movies to help us remember the good times.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
