Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Opens Up About The ‘Debate’ Over Her Decision To Move Him Into A Care Facility Amid His Dementia Battle
The actor's wife is getting real.
Over the past several years, Bruce Willis’ continued health issues have drawn considerable attention. It was formally announced in 2022 that the now-70-year-old Wills would retire from acting due to being diagnosed with aphasia. That diagnosis was updated to frontotemporal dementia in early 2023 and throughout it all, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, has been opening up about caring for him. During a recent interview, Emma talked about moving Bruce into a care facility, and she’s now addressing the “debate” that’s cropped up due to her choice.
Emma Heming Willis (47) discusses her life with her husband and family during an in-depth interview with Diana Sawyer, during which the care facility decision came up. The businesswoman and health advocate was asked about that again when she sat down with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan. When Strahan asked Willis what she wanted people to know about her reasoning for moving her husband into the facility, she opened up (in the YouTube video) about how beneficial it’s been for her family’s situation:
Since that initial ABC News interview, people have taken to social media to share their opinions on Bruce Willis being placed in a care facility. The topic has seemingly divided some commenters, as there are people who can understand why Emma would move her spouse into a different space. However, there are also those who seem to take issue with the fact that Emma would place her spouse in the care of strangers outside of their home. Nevertheless, the mother of two is standing firmly in her position:
During these last several years, Emma Heming Willis hasn’t held back about the struggles of caring for Bruce. She’s also provided information on dementia while detailing her family’s own experience with the disease. Just recently, she revealed that the Die Hard icon’s stutter began to return and that his conversations were matching up as they once were. Those details are what ultimately alerted Willis to the fact that there was something going on with her husband.
While Bruce Willis’ wife says that caring for him and watching his health decline has been difficult, she does have a considerable amount of support. Emma has also made note of the silver linings and rare, sweet moments that play out between her husband and his younger kids. Willis may no longer be living in the same house as his family but, per his spouse’s comments, it seems that “tough” decision was the right move for all of them.
