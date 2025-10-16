'Do You Think You've Truly Been Loved?' Jennifer Lopez Got Asked About Her Relationships And Splits, And She Got Honest
Talk about honesty.
Jennifer Lopez has had a long and wildly successful career as both a film actress and global pop star. And while JLo has become a modern-day diva, she's also made countless headlines related to her personal life. She recently opened up about her splits and love life, and was asked if she thinks she's ever truly been loved.
JLo and Ben Affleck broke the internet when they reunited a few years ago, although after Lopez filed for divorce, there's been a ton of chatter about this breakup. During her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lopez was asked if she thought she's been "truly loved." The "Get Right" singer was candid, responding with:
Talk about being honest. While Jennifer Lopez has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years, it sounds like she doesn't think that any of her former partners "truly" loved her. I suppose that's a big reason not to stay with someone, even if her megafame is another complication.
The Selena icon is fairly synonymous with her relationships with fellow celebrities, including marriages to Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and Ojani Noa, as well as her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Later in her conversation with Stern, JLo spoke about wanting to keep her personal life a bit more private moving forward. In her words:
Fans who have been following the recording artist over the past few years likely understand what she's referencing here. After marrying Ben Affleck in Vegas, the two A-listers blended their families, moving their children into the mansion they bought. This turned heads, and more headlines followed once they broke up.
Despite the divorce, JLo and Affleck have reportedly been supporting their kids' ongoing relationships. Although this resulted in even more headlines and attention. Lopez went on to share how she's hoping to do things differently moving forward, telling Stern:
Aside from her multitalents and long resume, Jennifer Lopez is also known for being a hopeless romantic. This was put on full display in the visual album This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription. But it looks like she's learned from her past and wants to handle things differently moving forward.
JLo can be seen on the big screen now with Kiss of the Spider Woman, part of the 2025 movie release list. Her performance has been universally acclaimed, and I'm hoping she gets her flowers come Awards Season.
