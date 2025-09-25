Actor William Shatner has been in the public eye for decades, and is perhaps best known for playing James T. Kirk in the Star Trek movies and TV show (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). He's got entire generations of fans, who were concerned when reports claimed he was rushed to the hospital. But not so fast, because his reps are denying the online chatter. Let's break it all down.

The report about Shatner's reported health crisis comes from TMZ, which claimed he was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. This comes shortly after he beat stage 4 melanoma, so the public thought the worse. But his agent Harry Gold has clarified things, claiming he experienced low blood sugar and called for medical help out of an abundance of caution. Per his rep, he's already home and "he's fine."

UPDATE: William Shatner took to Twitter to hilariously address rumors about his health Check it out below:

I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI! 😉 pic.twitter.com/p1jC202kAxSeptember 25, 2025

This news is sure to be relief for the 94 year-old actor's many fans, especially the Trekkies out there. A number of OG Star Trek actors have passed away in recent years, including Nichelle Nichols' death in 2022, while Leonard Nimoy died in 2015. Luckily it seems like the Captain of the USS Enterprise is home and healthy after all.

Given his iconography, there are a ton of fans who would be concerned if the star of Boston Legal (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) were to fall ill. He's been keeping busy in recent years, with Shatner famously going to space in 2021. After all those years of pretending to be Captain of the Enterprise, this was a viral moment of life imitating art.

In March of this year William Shatner celebrated his 94th birthday, thanks his friends and fans for filling his world with so much love. Getting to that age is already remarkable, but based off the public's response to the hospitalization chatter, it's clear fans want him around for as long as possible. Captain Kirk forever!

At the time of writing this story, Shatner is attached to a number of upcoming projects, for both the movies and TV. Trekkies will recall that in 2022 he reprised his role as Kirk in 765874 – Unification, which used digital technology to bring Kirk and Nimoy's Spock back together in a story that followed Star Trek Generations. This is yet another reason why there's so much continued love for the actor, who will likely always be synonymous with his role in the Star Trek franchise.

Both casual and hardcore fans can celebrate that Shatner's reportedly not in the midst of a medical crisis. Although smart money says that fans are likely going to be paying close attention to any update about what he's up to. For now, Shatner's tenure in the Star Trek franchise is streaming on Paramount+.