Emma Watson Turned 34, And The Harry Potter Alum Celebrated With Candid And Graceful Portraits

Emma Watson may have stepped away from acting, but that hasn’t taken away from how beloved she is by many, namely for her time playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies. But even with performing behind her, she’s still living her best life, which includes writing, directing and other work behind the camera. Now Watson has turned 34, and she celebrated the big milestone with a candid and graceful portrait.

Last year, Watson commemorated her 33rd birthday by reflecting on her dog, the then-recent Harry Potter reunion (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) and other life milestones. This year, she went for a more minimalistic approach, sharing the below two pictures on her Instagram page:

What a beauty! These portraits speaks for themselves, with Watson only writing her new age and including an Aries sign in the caption. It was enough, as the post has collected more than two million likes, and of course many people have wished her a happy birthday in the comments section. This post follows roughly a year after Watson went viral on social media for a different kind of picture, as she was seen wearing what looked like a floating dress.

In addition to the eight Harry Potter movies, Emma Watson’s other notable credits include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, This is The End, Beauty and the Beast and Little Women. The latter remains her last film appearance, meaning it’s been five years since she starred in a movie. As far as why Watson left acting behind, it boils down to her simply not being “very happy.” She felt “a bit caged” and found it “difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things” where she wasn’t “involved in the process.”

All this isn’t to say we’ll never see Watson act again, but at this stage of her life, she’s obviously enjoying her other creative endeavors. And even if she does resume acting, it’ll likely be in projects where she has at least some amount of creative control over the story being told. But again, just because she’s not in front of the camera doesn’t mean we’re not getting to hear from Watson every now and then. For example, back in late January, she talked about how she “misspent” her youth playing table tennis with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

If you're in the mood to stream the Harry Potter movies, they can be accessed both on Max (which is where the upcoming Harry Potter TV series will also be housed) and with a Peacock subscription.