'That Was How I Misspent My Youth': Emma Watson Shared A Fun Harry Potter Detail About What She, Daniel Radcliffe And Rupert Grint Got Really Good At On Set

Starting in 2001, Emma Watson played Hermione Granger in all of the Harry Potter movies until the film series conclusion The Deathly Hallows: Part Two came out in 2011. Growing up with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint on a film set for a decade means there are plenty of memories to cherish looking back. The British actress shares how she “misspent her youth” after she and her Harry Potter chums enjoyed a fun hobby on the set of the fantasy series

Emma Watson may not have magical spellwork in common with her Hermione Granger character. On the other hand, she can cook up a mean potion like her Hogwarts alum counterpart in the form of classic cocktails. While speaking to British Vogue , she worked her own magic shaking up those cocktails and sharing something really fun she, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint would do together while on the set of Harry Potter.

My only other hidden talent, if cocktail making is considered a talent of mine now, I am really, really, really good at table tennis, and spent many, many hours playing Dan Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. That was how I misspent my youth.

Suns like Emma Watson is a table tennis pro in the making. I can absolutely understand how competitive it can be when you keep whupping your co-stars. According to a 2009 article from Asian News International via The Free Library , Daniel Radcliffe said to Zoo Magazine that Watson “wipes the floor with me every time I play her” on the set of Half-Blood Prince. It’s because of this that he and Rupert Grint would be too frightened to play her. That’s some girl power right there.

Table tennis wasn’t the only thing that Emma Watson was able to do better than her Harry Potter co-stars. After sreturning to set for the first time in 10 years for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the trio spoke about a totally “on-brand” story when Prisoner of Azkaban director Alfonso Cuarón wanted them to write an essay on their characters. Radcliffe wrote one paragraph on Harry and Grint failed to turn in anything which is a very Ron Weasley thing to do. The Little Women actress, however, did a very Hermione thing by writing a 16-page character study on Hogwarts’ brightest witch. That’s 10 points for table tennis athleticism and another for doing her assigned homework on set.

When Emma Watson was concluding her cocktail-making, she spoke about other skills she wished to strengthen. When talking about what she was doing in her life right now , the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress revealed she’s taking a real interest in screenwriting and directing. She clarified that she doesn’t necessarily see it as stepping away from acting , but more like a step forward towards expanding her talents. The 33-year-old said that she would prefer to return to acting if it was a work she directed or wrote. It seems like Watson would rather her upcoming projects be more personal to her with an emphasis on having more of a behind-the-scenes role than anything else.

With all of the intense moments that Harry, Ron, and Hermione had growing up in The Wizarding World, it’s nice Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint had some downtime for a little table tennis on set. While she jokingly saw practicing her backhand as how she "misspent her youth," I see it as fun times she had with her long-time Harry Potter pals. But, it’s a lesson learned for everyone that going against Watson in table tennis means you have some tough competition.