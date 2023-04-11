Eva Mendes Probably Won't Be On The Red Carpet For The Barbie Premiere. Why She Avoids Events With Ryan Gosling

There are some Hollywood couples that live their life in the limelight, and then there’s Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Despite the fact that both of them are huge stars, with Gosling especially being an A-lister, the couple is rarely seen together. And so if anybody was looking forward to seeing them walking the red carpet when Barbie comes out, it probably won’t happen because the couple really likes to keep their personal lives private.

It’s been over 10 years since Mendes and Gosling made The Place Beyond the Pines, the one movie they’ve made together and the actress has been waxing nostalgic posting images and videos from the film on her Instagram recently. One fan commented on a post that she hoped Barbie did well enough that the two of them would do the awards show circuit together, but Mendes says they don’t do that…

What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. ♥️

When you become famous there’s going to be a certain amount of your privacy that you lose, but some go to much greater lengths to try and keep their personal lives as personal as possible. And Mendes and Gosling are seemingly of that mindset. Even stepping out in an event that’s meant to be very public, like a red carpet, is something they don’t typically do together.

Still, they're open about their relationship. Mendes has come to Gosling's defense on TV. Gosling tells funny stories about his kids like any dad would do. But they clearly have a line they have drawn.

As mentioned above, Mendes did post a collection of candid behind-the-scenes photos from their movie The Place Beyond the Pines, on Instagram recently. However, they were all photos that had already been released so she wasn’t showing fans anything they hadn’t already seen. And that movie was also unique because it was apparently the only time they did do a red carpet together because they were both in the film. Mendes continued…

=oh wait -for those who may catch me in a “lie” -we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film 🖤

If there are fans who want to see Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on the red carpet together, then it seems their best bet is hoping the couple makes another movie together. And for what it’s worth, that’s maybe not an impossible ask. Mendes admits that she would very much like to do exactly that…

By “not comfortable” , I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…♥️

So maybe fans will get to see their favorite couple walking the red carpet together at some point. There are clearly a lot of people who would love to see them make a movie together, so there’s already an audience ready for it.