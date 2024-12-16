‘Not Everybody Has Legs That Go On For Days’: Florence Pugh Doesn’t Hold Back While Discussing How Women’s Bodies Are Judged In Hollywood
The actress provided a thoughtful take.
Florence Pugh is easily one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars right now, as she continues to book high-profile gigs. As her star rises though, so does the level of scrutiny she receives from the general public. The 28-year-old has been particularly vocal about the commentary that’s been shared in regard to her body. On top of that, Pugh has been vocal about the body standards women face within the entertainment industry. Now, the A-lister is speaking out again about how ladies are judged, and she doesn’t hold back.
There’s long been discussion about how women are viewed within the Hollywood sphere. Many actresses have made note of the unfair critiques that are made about their critiques. Meanwhile, others have also made note of apparent double standards compared to how their male counterparts are treated. The Midsommar star opened up about this topic once more during a wide-ranging discussion with the Sunday Times. When discussing her body, she was candid about her experiences watching other stars being scrutinized:
As the Marvel star mentioned, Keira Knightley was indeed one of the actresses who faced such backlash for her looks. Knightley has recently been open about having experienced such massive fame in her 20s and even discussed having to deal with rumors of a supposed eating disorder. Someone who’s also talked about this is Kate Winslet, whose weight was discussed by the media years ago. The Little Women cast member, for her part, has dealt with chatter about her relationships and the like. However, it was in 2022 that her physique dominated quite a few conversations.
Two years ago, Florence Pugh went viral for wearing a sheer, pink Valentino dress on a red carpet. Copious commentary made the rounds on social media, and Pugh eventually issued a response to those “terrified” of her exposed nipples. Just a few months ago, Pugh addressed Internet-based chats about her body. While reflecting on her viral Valentino dress moment, the Dune: Part Two actress also said this to the Times:
Hollywood beauty standards are certainly high, and it’s unfortunate that Florence Pugh and other actresses in the industry have to deal with backlash. At the very least, a conversation like the one Pugh just had can help illuminate the subject within certain circles. With that, some people may hopefully obtain a better sense of empathy when it comes to this matter.
Florence Pugh’s latest 2024 movie schedule release, We Live in Time, is now available to rent or buy on digital platforms.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.