‘Not Everybody Has Legs That Go On For Days’: Florence Pugh Doesn’t Hold Back While Discussing How Women’s Bodies Are Judged In Hollywood

Florence Pugh is easily one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars right now, as she continues to book high-profile gigs. As her star rises though, so does the level of scrutiny she receives from the general public. The 28-year-old has been particularly vocal about the commentary that’s been shared in regard to her body. On top of that, Pugh has been vocal about the body standards women face within the entertainment industry. Now, the A-lister is speaking out again about how ladies are judged, and she doesn’t hold back.

There’s long been discussion about how women are viewed within the Hollywood sphere. Many actresses have made note of the unfair critiques that are made about their critiques. Meanwhile, others have also made note of apparent double standards compared to how their male counterparts are treated. The Midsommar star opened up about this topic once more during a wide-ranging discussion with the Sunday Times. When discussing her body, she was candid about her experiences watching other stars being scrutinized:

Look, not everybody has legs that go on for days. I remember watching this industry and feeling that I wasn’t represented. I remember godawful headlines about how Keira Knightley isn’t thin any more, or watching women getting torn apart despite being talented and beautiful. The only thing people want to talk about is some useless crap about how they look. And so I didn’t care to abide by those rules. I’ve loved challenging ideas I don’t like.

As the Marvel star mentioned, Keira Knightley was indeed one of the actresses who faced such backlash for her looks. Knightley has recently been open about having experienced such massive fame in her 20s and even discussed having to deal with rumors of a supposed eating disorder. Someone who’s also talked about this is Kate Winslet, whose weight was discussed by the media years ago. The Little Women cast member, for her part, has dealt with chatter about her relationships and the like. However, it was in 2022 that her physique dominated quite a few conversations.

Two years ago, Florence Pugh went viral for wearing a sheer, pink Valentino dress on a red carpet. Copious commentary made the rounds on social media, and Pugh eventually issued a response to those “terrified” of her exposed nipples. Just a few months ago, Pugh addressed Internet-based chats about her body. While reflecting on her viral Valentino dress moment, the Dune: Part Two actress also said this to the Times:

I wanted to challenge how women were perceived, how we are supposed to look. … Actually I wasn’t trying to challenge. I just wanted to be there, to make space for a version of a person that isn’t all the things they used to have to be. I’m proud I’ve stuck by myself and look the way I look — I’m really interested in people who are still angry with me for not losing more weight, or who just hate my nose ring. I am not going to be able to just change the way that things are — but I can certainly help young women coming into this industry by making conversations happen where they weren’t before.

Hollywood beauty standards are certainly high, and it’s unfortunate that Florence Pugh and other actresses in the industry have to deal with backlash. At the very least, a conversation like the one Pugh just had can help illuminate the subject within certain circles. With that, some people may hopefully obtain a better sense of empathy when it comes to this matter.

Florence Pugh’s latest 2024 movie schedule release, We Live in Time, is now available to rent or buy on digital platforms.