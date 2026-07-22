2 Marvel Characters I'm Surprised We Didn't See In The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

As we barrel towards the release of Avengers: Doomsday on the 2026 movie schedule, everyone was a little surprised when Doomsday's first trailer dropped just days before San Diego Comic Con kicks off. I think most fans thought it was more likely to drop there during the Marvel panel on Saturday. The great news for those of us not attending SDCC, we all got to see it Monday for the first time. We got a good look at many of the characters that we’ve long known are in the upcoming MCU movie, but I was really surprised that we didn’t get surprised by at least one of two characters who are heavily rumored to be in the movie, Spider-Man and Wolverine.

(Image credit: Marvel)

I Expected One Surprise From The Trailer

In the trailer, we saw a ton of characters, so it’s hardly shocking that there were some who we know are going to be in the movie, like Beast (Kelsey Grammer) and Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), who didn’t make it into the short trailer. There are also a handful of major MCU actors who weren’t part of the big director’s chair reveal last year when the movie was officially announced, nor have they been announced since. I’m talking about actors like Elizabeth Olsen (The Scarlet Witch), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Tom Holland (Spidey), and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine).

I really kind of expected at least one of those, most likely Wolverine, based on Jackman’s recent social media posts, or Spider-Man (since Brand New Day is hitting theaters at the end of the month) to be in Doomsday. We saw neither. I get the Russos and the powers that be want to save some surprises for the theaters, or even for future trailers, keeping the hype train going. They may also be holding some back for SDCC later this week, but I really did think we’d see either Spider-Man or Wolverine in the first trailer. Yes, I fully believe that both characters will appear in the movie (along with Dr, Strange and Deadpool).

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

There Is A Web Of Rumors Surrounding Spider-Man

Maybe it’s less surprising that Spidey wasn’t included, because there are a lot of theories out there that it might not be Tom Holland’s version of the webslinger, but Tobey Maguire’s, who could be in Doomsday. That is definitely a reveal that you’d want to keep for the movie, so if that rumor does end up being correct, I get it. Wolverine, on the other hand, would be the perfect character to surprise fans with in the first trailer.

Doomsday is going to mark the real introduction of the full complement of X-Men into the MCU films, after some flirting with the characters in WandaVision and, of course, Deadpool and Wolverine. Putting the most famous big-screen X-Man, Wolverine, in the trailer would have given us all a “whoa!” moment. It would save the potential reveal of Spider-Man for the movie, but still get people talking about the future of the MCU beyond Doomsday.

Then again, maybe all this is just wild speculation about all these unannounced characters and none of them will be in Doomsday. All I know is that I’ll be keeping a close lookout for any more clues and crumbs that get dropped over the next few days, weeks, and months.